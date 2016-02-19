One Hundred Pages for the Future - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080281100, 9781483298696

One Hundred Pages for the Future

1st Edition

Reflections of the President of the Club of Rome

Authors: A. Peccei
eBook ISBN: 9781483298696
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st November 1981
Table of Contents

(partial) Foreword

Preface to the US edition

The ascent and decline of humankind

The future is no longer what it used to be

Masterpiece, or freak, of nature?

The syndrome of decline

The straight and narrow paths to renaissance

The decisive decade

The great hidden resource

Description

One Hundred Pages for the Future: Reflections of the President of the Club of Rome aims to show the nature and depth of human crisis and the dangers that threaten the survival of man as a species if the downward global trends are not stopped and reversed.

The book first underscores the end of self-regulating mechanisms, age of great revolutions, and growth of population. The text then elaborates on the syndromes of decline, including devastation of nature, increasing threats on security, economic problems, and the ambiguity and ambivalence of science.

The manuscript takes a look at the paths to change, giving importance to the contributions of The Club of Rome in defining the problems that imperil human future. The text also highlights the need to adopt policies and strategies that can effectively respond to the global interests of humankind, as well as assuring the governability of the human system.

The book is a vital reference for readers interested in studying human crisis and the dangers posed to mankind in the midst of increasingly destructive global trends.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298696

