One Hundred Pages for the Future: Reflections of the President of the Club of Rome aims to show the nature and depth of human crisis and the dangers that threaten the survival of man as a species if the downward global trends are not stopped and reversed.

The book first underscores the end of self-regulating mechanisms, age of great revolutions, and growth of population. The text then elaborates on the syndromes of decline, including devastation of nature, increasing threats on security, economic problems, and the ambiguity and ambivalence of science.

The manuscript takes a look at the paths to change, giving importance to the contributions of The Club of Rome in defining the problems that imperil human future. The text also highlights the need to adopt policies and strategies that can effectively respond to the global interests of humankind, as well as assuring the governability of the human system.

The book is a vital reference for readers interested in studying human crisis and the dangers posed to mankind in the midst of increasingly destructive global trends.