One from Seven Hundred - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080131696, 9781483137124

One from Seven Hundred

1st Edition

A Year in the Life of Parliament

Authors: William Norris
eBook ISBN: 9781483137124
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 140
One from Seven Hundred: A Year in the Life of Parliament provides information pertinent to the 700th anniversary of the Parliament in 1965. This book discusses the important reforms in parliamentary procedures, including modern voting techniques, the establishment of specialist committees, a time limit for all speeches, and morning sittings three days a week.
Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the role of the Parliament, which is a necessity to have some sort of formal machinery for the approval and processing of legislation. This text then examines the empirical changes made to the parliamentary procedure to meet the needs of the moment. Other chapters consider the Rhodesian crisis that dominated the first months of the Parliament. This book discusses as well the changing roles and circumstances over the centuries that have left an indelible mark on Westminster. This book is a valuable resource for teachers and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Came the Revolution

2. The HardFfacts of Life

3. In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

4. . . . and the Poor Get Poorer

5. The Pledge and the Promise

6. The Rope's End

7. Guns or Butter?

8. Abroad is a Bloody Place

9. Physician, Heal Thyself

10. Weeping, Cheers and Laughter

11. Postscript

Index


William Norris

