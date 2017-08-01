One-dimensional Nanostructures for PEM Fuel Cell Applications provides a review of the progress made in 1D catalysts for applications in polymer electrolyte fuel cells. It highlights the improved understanding of catalytic mechanisms on 1D nanostructures and the new approaches developed for practical applications, also including a critical perspective on current research limits. The book serves as a reference for the design and development of a new generation of catalysts to assist in the realization of successful commercial use that have the potential to decarbonize the domestic heat and transport sectors.

In addition, a further commercialization of this technology requires advanced catalysts to address major obstacles faced by the commonly used Pt/C nanoparticles. The unique structure of one-dimensional nanostructures give them advantages to overcome some drawbacks of Pt/C nanoparticles as a new type of excellent catalysts for fuel cell reactions. In recent years, great efforts have been devoted in this area, and much progress has been achieved.