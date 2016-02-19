One-Dimensional Compressional Flow

One-dimensional Compressible Flow is an introduction to compressible flow. The book covers the main concepts from thermodynamics and fluid mechanics, including the continuity and momentum equations and the laws of thermodynamics; the steady flow with area change, friction, or heat transfer; and the one-dimensional steady flow. The text also gives an introduction to the method of characteristics for solving unsteady flow problems. Charts and tables are provided in the book for performing steady flow calculations. The book is useful to students pursuing a degree course in mechanical engineering and practicing mechanical engineer.

Table of Contents



Preface

Notation

1 Concepts from Thermodynamics and Fluid Mechanics

1.1 System, Control Volume and Control Surface

1.2 The One-Dimensional Approximation

1.3 Conservation of Mass: Continuity Equation

1.4 Newton's Second law of Motion: Momentum Equation

1.5 The First Law of Thermodynamics

1.6 The Second Law of Thermodynamics

1.7 Stagnation States

1.8 Compressibility and Speed of Sound

1.9 Classification of Compressible Flows: Mach Number

1.10 One-Dimensional Steady Flow Equations in Terms of Mach Number

1.11 Shock Waves

Exercises

2 Isentropic flow

2.1 General Features of Steady, Inviscid Isentropic Flow

2.2 Applications of Isentropic Flow Assumption

2.3 Isentropic Flow of a Perfect Gas

2.4 Mass Flow Rate and Choking in Isentropic Flow

2.5 Thrust

2.6 Tables for Isentropic Flow

Exercises

3 Flow in a Duct of Variable Cross-Sectional Area

3.1 Convergent Duct

3.2 Convergent-Divergent Duct

3.3 Calculation of Flow in Ducts of Varying Cross-Sectional Area

3.4 Supersonic Diffusers

3.5 Instability of a Normal Shock in a Convergent Passage

Exercises

4 Flow with Friction or Heat Transfer

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Adiabatic Flow in a Duct of Constant Cross-Sectional Area with Friction

4.3 Flow in a Duct of Constant Cross-Sectional Area with Heat Transfer

Exercises

5 One-Dimensional Unsteady Flow

5.1 Propagation of Small Disturbances

5.2 Unsteady Flow with Finite Changes in Fluid Properties

5.3 Mathematical Theory of One-Dimensional Homentropic Unsteady Flow

Exercises

Table 1. One-Dimensional Normal Shock in a Perfect Gas

Table 2. One-Dimensional Isentropic Flow of a Perfect Gas

Table 3. Fanno Flow of a Perfect Gas-One-Dimensional Adiabatic Flow of a Perfect Gas in a Duct of Constant cross-Sectional Area with Friction

Table 4. Rayleigh Flow of a Perfect Gas-One-Dimensional, Frictionless Flow of a Perfect Gas in a Duct of Constant Crosssectional area with Stagnation Temperature Change

Table 5. The Standard Atmosphere

Table 6 Specific Heat Data

References

Index

