The dynamic field of oncoplastic breast surgery seeks to combine the goals of both oncology and plastic surgery, utilizing recent innovations and new techniques to provide patients with the best possible outcomes. Oncoplastic Surgery of the Breast, 2nd Edition, offers fully revised content, new expert contributors, and up-to-date instructional videos to keep you current with today’s best approaches to aesthetic closure of the breast after tumor removal. International authorities in breast and plastic surgery cover everything from indications and patient selection to the techniques and allied issues related to breast tumor surgery, including oncoplastic reduction, mammaplasty, mastectomy with nipple areolar preservation, perforator flaps, and effects of radiation therapy, as well as complications and controversies.