Oncoplastic Surgery of the Breast
2nd Edition
Description
The dynamic field of oncoplastic breast surgery seeks to combine the goals of both oncology and plastic surgery, utilizing recent innovations and new techniques to provide patients with the best possible outcomes. Oncoplastic Surgery of the Breast, 2nd Edition, offers fully revised content, new expert contributors, and up-to-date instructional videos to keep you current with today’s best approaches to aesthetic closure of the breast after tumor removal. International authorities in breast and plastic surgery cover everything from indications and patient selection to the techniques and allied issues related to breast tumor surgery, including oncoplastic reduction, mammaplasty, mastectomy with nipple areolar preservation, perforator flaps, and effects of radiation therapy, as well as complications and controversies.
Table of Contents
Oncoplastic Breast Surgery – Getting Started
1. Introduction to Oncoplastic Surgery
Maurice Y. Nahabedian
2. Safety and Oncologic Considerations of Oncoplastic Breast Surgery
Grant Walter Carlson and Peter William Thompson
3. Indications and Patient Selection for Oncoplastic Breast Surgery
Kirsten Edmiston
4. Oncoplasty versus Mastectomy: Decisions and Outcomes
Costanza Cocilovo
5. Breast Surgeon's Approach to Oncoplastic Breast Surgery
Juliann Marie Reiland
6. Plastic Surgeon's Approach to Oncoplastic Breast Surgery
Maurice Y. Nahabedian
Oncoplastic Breast Surgery – Surgical Techniques
7. Overview of Volume Displacement and Replacement Techniques
Alex Mesbahi
8. Reduction Mammaplasty Techniques
Mark Venturi
9. Mastopexy Techniques
Steve Kronowitz
10. Local Flap Techniques
Jaume Masia, Jordi Riba Vílchez and Gemma Pons
11. Free Flap Techniques
Moustapha Hamdi and Randy De Baerdemaeker
12. Breast Augmentation Technique (biplanar)
Yoav Barnea
13. Oncoplastic Breast Reconstruction Using A 3-Dimensional Absorbent Coil
Maurice Y. Nahabedian
14. Lipofilling and Oncoplasty
Alexandre Mendonça Munhoz
15. Extreme Oncoplasty
Mel Silverstein, Nirav B. Savalia and Sadia Khan
16. Oncoplastic Variations Based on Tumor Location
Albert Losken
Oncoplastic Breast Surgery – Outcomes
17. Complications of Oncoplastic Breast Surgery
Hani Sbitany
18. Local Recurrence and Reconstructive Options Following Oncoplastic Breast Surgery
Jian Farhadi and Rachel Rolph
19. Surveillance and Imaging following Oncoplastic Breast Surgery
Toni Storm-Dickerson and Allen Gabriel
20. Radiation Therapy Considerations and Oncoplastic Breast Surgery
Kenneth L. Fan and Maurice Y. Nahabedian
21. Patient Satisfaction and Outcomes following Oncoplastic Breast Surgery
Tammy Ju, Christine Teal and Bridget Oppong
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 17th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702076800
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702076817
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702076824
About the Author
Maurice Nahabedian
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgetown University Hospital, Department of Plastic Surgery, Washington, DC