Oncoplastic Surgery of the Breast - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702076800, 9780702076817

Oncoplastic Surgery of the Breast

2nd Edition

Authors: Maurice Nahabedian
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702076800
eBook ISBN: 9780702076817
eBook ISBN: 9780702076824
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th September 2019
Page Count: 208
Description

The dynamic field of oncoplastic breast surgery seeks to combine the goals of both oncology and plastic surgery, utilizing recent innovations and new techniques to provide patients with the best possible outcomes. Oncoplastic Surgery of the Breast, 2nd Edition, offers fully revised content, new expert contributors, and up-to-date instructional videos to keep you current with today’s best approaches to aesthetic closure of the breast after tumor removal. International authorities in breast and plastic surgery cover everything from indications and patient selection to the techniques and allied issues related to breast tumor surgery, including oncoplastic reduction, mammaplasty, mastectomy with nipple areolar preservation, perforator flaps, and effects of radiation therapy, as well as complications and controversies.

Table of Contents

Oncoplastic Breast Surgery – Getting Started

1. Introduction to Oncoplastic Surgery

　　Maurice Y. Nahabedian

2. Safety and Oncologic Considerations of Oncoplastic Breast Surgery

　　Grant Walter Carlson and Peter William Thompson

3. Indications and Patient Selection for Oncoplastic Breast Surgery

　　Kirsten Edmiston

4. Oncoplasty versus Mastectomy: Decisions and Outcomes

　　Costanza Cocilovo

5. Breast Surgeon's Approach to Oncoplastic Breast Surgery

　　Juliann Marie Reiland

6. Plastic Surgeon's Approach to Oncoplastic Breast Surgery

　　Maurice Y. Nahabedian

Oncoplastic Breast Surgery – Surgical Techniques

7. Overview of Volume Displacement and Replacement Techniques

　　Alex Mesbahi

8. Reduction Mammaplasty Techniques

　　Mark Venturi

9. Mastopexy Techniques

　　Steve Kronowitz

10. Local Flap Techniques

　　Jaume Masia, Jordi Riba Vílchez and Gemma Pons

11. Free Flap Techniques

　　Moustapha Hamdi and Randy De Baerdemaeker

12. Breast Augmentation Technique (biplanar)

　　Yoav Barnea

13. Oncoplastic Breast Reconstruction Using A 3-Dimensional Absorbent Coil

　　Maurice Y. Nahabedian

14. Lipofilling and Oncoplasty

　　Alexandre Mendonça Munhoz

15. Extreme Oncoplasty

　　Mel Silverstein, Nirav B. Savalia and Sadia Khan

16. Oncoplastic Variations Based on Tumor Location

　　Albert Losken

Oncoplastic Breast Surgery – Outcomes

17. Complications of Oncoplastic Breast Surgery

　　Hani Sbitany

18. Local Recurrence and Reconstructive Options Following Oncoplastic Breast Surgery

　　Jian Farhadi and Rachel Rolph

19. Surveillance and Imaging following Oncoplastic Breast Surgery

　　Toni Storm-Dickerson and Allen Gabriel

20. Radiation Therapy Considerations and Oncoplastic Breast Surgery

　　Kenneth L. Fan and Maurice Y. Nahabedian

21. Patient Satisfaction and Outcomes following Oncoplastic Breast Surgery

　　Tammy Ju, Christine Teal and Bridget Oppong

Details

About the Author

Maurice Nahabedian

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgetown University Hospital, Department of Plastic Surgery, Washington, DC

