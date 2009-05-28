Oncoplastic Surgery of the Breast with DVD
1st Edition
Description
Well-recognized, international authorities in breast and plastic surgery contribute their expert advice and guidance on aesthetic closure of the breast. They discuss all key areas from indication and selection of patients, to the techniques and allied issues related to breast tumor surgery, including oncoplastic reduction, mammaplasty, mastectomy with nipple areolar preservation, perforator flaps, effects of radiation therapy, as well as complications and controversies. The DVD of narrated video clips of techniques visually demonstrates procedures described within the book. All this, combined with full-color photographs and line drawings provide real-life clinical detail and clear visual guidance—everything you need to master oncoplastic surgery!
Key Features
- Covers the key techniques used in achieving aesthetic closure of the breast after tumor removal to provide you with a focused, clinical guide.
- Provides real-life clinical detail and clear visual guidance to operative steps through full-color clinical photographs and line drawings.
- Follows a consistent chapter format with summary information highlighted in key point boxes and clinical pearls for quick and easy access.
- Shows narrated, step-by-step procedures performed by experts as they happen in real life on the DVD of film clips.
Table of Contents
Ch 01 History of Oncoplastic Surgery of the Breast, Maurice Nahabedian, MD, FACS
Ch 02 Oncoplastic Surgery: Safety and Efficacy, Costanza Cocilovo MD and Shawna Willey, MD, FACS
Ch 03 Indications and patient selection for Oncoplastic Breast Surgery, Steven Kronowitz MD, FACS
Ch 04 Timing and Key Considerations in Reconstruction for Breast conserving Therapy, Elisabeth K. Beahm MD, FACS
Ch 05 Oncoplastic Breast Conservation Surgery, Melvin J. Silverstein, MD FASC
Ch 06 Reduction Mammaplasty and Oncoplastic Surgery, Albert Losken MD
Ch 07 Lateral Thoracic Flaps in Breast Reconstruction, Joshua L. Levine MD, P. Pravin Reddy, MD, and Dr R Allen
Ch 08 Latissimus Dorsi Flap Repair of the Partial Mastectomy Defect, Neil Fine and Kristina O’Shaughnessy
Ch 09 Repair of the partial Mastectomy Defect with Delayed Free Tissue Transfer, Moustapha Hamdi, MD, PhD, FCCP and Jonathan Cheng, MD
Ch 10 Repair of the Partial Mastectomy Defect with Staged-Immediate Free Tissue Transfer, Aldona J. Spiegel MD and Liron Eldor, MD
Ch 11 Nipple Sparing Mastectomy & Reconstruction: Indications, Techniques and Outcomes, Scott L. Spear
Ch 12 Oncoplastic Breast Surgery and the Effects of Radiation Therapy, Navin K. Singh, MD and Anu M. Singh, MD
Ch 13 Management of the Contralateral Breast following Oncoplastic Surgery, Maurice Nahabedian, MD, FACS and Justin West MD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2009
- Published:
- 28th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702042836
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702031816
About the Author
Maurice Nahabedian
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgetown University Hospital, Department of Plastic Surgery, Washington, DC