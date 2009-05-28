Oncoplastic Surgery of the Breast with DVD - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702031816, 9780702042836

Oncoplastic Surgery of the Breast with DVD

1st Edition

Authors: Maurice Nahabedian
eBook ISBN: 9780702042836
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702031816
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 28th May 2009
Page Count: 200
Description

Well-recognized, international authorities in breast and plastic surgery contribute their expert advice and guidance on aesthetic closure of the breast. They discuss all key areas from indication and selection of patients, to the techniques and allied issues related to breast tumor surgery, including oncoplastic reduction, mammaplasty, mastectomy with nipple areolar preservation, perforator flaps, effects of radiation therapy, as well as complications and controversies. The DVD of narrated video clips of techniques visually demonstrates procedures described within the book. All this, combined with full-color photographs and line drawings provide real-life clinical detail and clear visual guidance—everything you need to master oncoplastic surgery!

Key Features

  • Covers the key techniques used in achieving aesthetic closure of the breast after tumor removal to provide you with a focused, clinical guide.
  • Provides real-life clinical detail and clear visual guidance to operative steps through full-color clinical photographs and line drawings.
  • Follows a consistent chapter format with summary information highlighted in key point boxes and clinical pearls for quick and easy access.
  • Shows narrated, step-by-step procedures performed by experts as they happen in real life on the DVD of film clips.

Table of Contents

Ch 01 History of Oncoplastic Surgery of the Breast, Maurice Nahabedian, MD, FACS

Ch 02 Oncoplastic Surgery: Safety and Efficacy, Costanza Cocilovo MD and Shawna Willey, MD, FACS

Ch 03 Indications and patient selection for Oncoplastic Breast Surgery, Steven Kronowitz MD, FACS

Ch 04 Timing and Key Considerations in Reconstruction for Breast conserving Therapy, Elisabeth K. Beahm MD, FACS

Ch 05 Oncoplastic Breast Conservation Surgery, Melvin J. Silverstein, MD FASC

Ch 06 Reduction Mammaplasty and Oncoplastic Surgery, Albert Losken MD

Ch 07 Lateral Thoracic Flaps in Breast Reconstruction, Joshua L. Levine MD, P. Pravin Reddy, MD, and Dr R Allen

Ch 08 Latissimus Dorsi Flap Repair of the Partial Mastectomy Defect, Neil Fine and Kristina O’Shaughnessy

Ch 09 Repair of the partial Mastectomy Defect with Delayed Free Tissue Transfer, Moustapha Hamdi, MD, PhD, FCCP and Jonathan Cheng, MD

Ch 10 Repair of the Partial Mastectomy Defect with Staged-Immediate Free Tissue Transfer, Aldona J. Spiegel MD and Liron Eldor, MD

Ch 11 Nipple Sparing Mastectomy & Reconstruction: Indications, Techniques and Outcomes, Scott L. Spear

Ch 12 Oncoplastic Breast Surgery and the Effects of Radiation Therapy, Navin K. Singh, MD and Anu M. Singh, MD

Ch 13 Management of the Contralateral Breast following Oncoplastic Surgery, Maurice Nahabedian, MD, FACS and Justin West MD

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
About the Author

Maurice Nahabedian

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgetown University Hospital, Department of Plastic Surgery, Washington, DC

