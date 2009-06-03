Oncology of Infancy and Childhood - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416034315, 9781437721386

Oncology of Infancy and Childhood

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Stuart Orkin David Fisher A. Thomas Look Samuel Lux David Ginsburg David Nathan
eBook ISBN: 9781437721386
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd June 2009
Page Count: 1392
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

To address the growing complexities of childhood cancer, Nathan and Oski’s Hematology and Oncology of Infancy and Childhood has now been separated into two distinct volumes. With this volume devoted strictly to pediatric oncology, and another to pediatric hematology, you will be on the cutting edge of these two fields. This exciting new, full-color reference provides you with the most comprehensive, authoritative, up-to-date information for diagnosing and treating children with cancer. It brings together the pathophysiology of disease with detailed clinical guidance on diagnosis and management for the full range of childhood cancers, including aspects important in optimal supportive care. Written by the leading names in pediatric oncology, this resource is an essential tool for all who care for pediatric cancer patients. And, as an Expert Consult title, this brand-new resource comes with access to the complete contents online, fully searchable.

Key Features

  • Offers comprehensive coverage of all pediatric cancers, including less common tumors, making this the most complete guide to pediatric cancer.
  • Covers emerging research developments in cancer biology and therapeutics, both globally and in specific pediatric tumors.
  • Includes a section on supportive care in pediatric oncology, written by authors who represent the critical subdisciplines involved in this important aspect of pediatric oncology.
  • Uses many boxes, graphs, and tables to highlight complex clinical diagnostic and management guidelines.
  • Presents a full-color design that includes clear illustrative examples of the relevant pathology and clinical issues, for quick access to the answers you need.
  • Provides access to the complete contents online, fully searchable, enabling you to consult it rapidly from any computer with an Internet connection.
  • Incorporates the codified WHO classification for all lymphomas and leukemias.

Details

No. of pages:
1392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437721386

About the Author

Stuart Orkin

Affiliations and Expertise

David G Nathan Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School; Chair, Department of Pediatric Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston Children's Hospital; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Boston, Massachusetts

David Fisher

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Department of Dermatology, Director, Cutaneous Biology Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital; Director, Melanoma Program, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Boston, Massachusetts

A. Thomas Look

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School; Vice Chair for Research, Department of Pediatric Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Samuel Lux

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert A Stranahan Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School; Chief Emeritus, Hematology/Oncology, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

David Ginsburg

Affiliations and Expertise

James V Neel Distinguished University Professor, Departments of Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Communicable Diseases, and Human Genetics, Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan

David Nathan

Affiliations and Expertise

President Emeritus, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Physician-in-Chief Emeritus, Boston Children's Hospital; Stranahan Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.