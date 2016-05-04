Oncology and Haematology
1st Edition
Key Articles from the Medicine journal
Description
Oncology & Haematology is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
About the journal
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
Key Features
About the Medicine journal e-books
About the journal
Table of Contents
Section 1: Clinical sciences
Structure and function of red and white blood cells
Haemopoiesis – the formation of blood cells
Iron, B12 and folate
Haemostasis
Section 2: Anaemia
Investigation and management of anaemia
Inherited anaemias: sickle cell and thalassaemia
Section 3: Bleeding disorders
Thrombocytopenia
Acquired disorders of coagulation
Inherited bleeding disorders
Section 4: Thrombosis
Venous thromboembolism and thrombophilia testing
Anticoagulation treatment
Section 5: Blood transfusion
Blood transfusion
Section 6: Pregnancy
Haematology of pregnancy
Section 7: Rare conditions
Rare but important haematological conditions: Gaucher disease
Section 8: Marrow disorders
Bone marrow failure – causes and complications
Myelodysplastic disorders
Myeloproliferative neoplasms
Section 9: Leukaemias
Acute leukaemia
Chronic myeloid leukaemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Section 10: Lymphoproliferative disorders
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Hodgkin lymphoma
Myeloma and MGUS
AL amyloidosis
Section 11: Therapies
Principles of haematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Section 12: Haematological emergencies
Haematological emergencies
Section 13: The blood in systemic disease
The blood in systemic disease
Section 14: Cancer biology and imaging
The biology of cancer
Diagnostic and therapeutic imaging in oncology
Section 15: Radiotherapy
Radiotherapy: technical aspects
Practical and clinical applications of radiation therapy
Section 16: Systemic therapy
Principles of systemic anticancer chemotherapy
Cytotoxic chemotherapy: clinical aspects
Hormonal therapy for cancer
Targeted therapy in cancer
Section 17: Adjuvant therapy
Adjuvant therapy
Section 18: Common cancers
Breast cancer
Prostate cancer
Bladder cancer
Section 19: Cancer trials and services
Clinical trials in oncology
Cancer screening
Genetic predisposition to cancer
Section 20: Unusual presentations of malignancy
Paraneoplastic syndromes
Section 21: Skin tumours
Benign skin lesions
How to examine a patient with suspected skin cancer
Skin cancer
Section 22: Thyroid
Goitre and thyroid cancer
Section 23: Colorectal
Colorectal cancer: features and investigation
Colorectal cancer: management
Colorectal cancer: prevention and early diagnosis
Section 24: Mouth and oesophagus
Barrett's oesophagus and oesophageal adenocarcinoma
Squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity, oropharynx and upper oesophagus
Section 25: Pancreas
Pancreatic cancer
Section 26: Stomach
Gastric tumours
Section 27: Liver
Hepatobiliary tumours
Section 28: Lung cancer
Lung cancer: investigation and staging
Management of lung cancer
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 4th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071119
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071317
About the Editor
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK