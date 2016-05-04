Oncology and Haematology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071119

Oncology and Haematology

1st Edition

Key Articles from the Medicine journal

Editors: Derek Waller
eBook ISBN: 9780702071119
eBook ISBN: 9780702071317
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th May 2016
Description

Oncology & Haematology is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Key Features

About the　Medicine　journal e-books

About the journal

Table of Contents

Section 1: Clinical sciences

Structure and function of red and white blood cells

Haemopoiesis – the formation of blood cells

Iron, B12 and folate

Haemostasis

Section 2: Anaemia

Investigation and management of anaemia

Inherited anaemias: sickle cell and thalassaemia

Section 3: Bleeding disorders

Thrombocytopenia

Acquired disorders of coagulation

Inherited bleeding disorders

Section 4: Thrombosis

Venous thromboembolism and thrombophilia testing

Anticoagulation treatment

Section 5: Blood transfusion

Blood transfusion

Section 6: Pregnancy

Haematology of pregnancy

Section 7: Rare conditions

Rare but important haematological conditions: Gaucher disease

Section 8: Marrow disorders

Bone marrow failure – causes and complications

Myelodysplastic disorders

Myeloproliferative neoplasms

Section 9: Leukaemias

Acute leukaemia

Chronic myeloid leukaemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia

Section 10: Lymphoproliferative disorders

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Hodgkin lymphoma

Myeloma and MGUS

AL amyloidosis

Section 11: Therapies

Principles of haematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Section 12: Haematological emergencies

Haematological emergencies

Section 13: The blood in systemic disease

The blood in systemic disease

Section 14: Cancer biology and imaging

The biology of cancer

Diagnostic and therapeutic imaging in oncology

Section 15: Radiotherapy

Radiotherapy: technical aspects

Practical and clinical applications of radiation therapy

Section 16: Systemic therapy

Principles of systemic anticancer chemotherapy

Cytotoxic chemotherapy: clinical aspects

Hormonal therapy for cancer

Targeted therapy in cancer

Section 17: Adjuvant therapy

Adjuvant therapy

Section 18: Common cancers

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Bladder cancer

Section 19: Cancer trials and services

Clinical trials in oncology

Cancer screening

Genetic predisposition to cancer

Section 20: Unusual presentations of malignancy

Paraneoplastic syndromes

Section 21: Skin tumours

Benign skin lesions

How to examine a patient with suspected skin cancer

Skin cancer

Section 22: Thyroid

Goitre and thyroid cancer

Section 23: Colorectal

Colorectal cancer: features and investigation

Colorectal cancer: management

Colorectal cancer: prevention and early diagnosis

Section 24: Mouth and oesophagus

Barrett's oesophagus and oesophageal adenocarcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity, oropharynx and upper oesophagus

Section 25: Pancreas

Pancreatic cancer

Section 26: Stomach

Gastric tumours

Section 27: Liver

Hepatobiliary tumours

Section 28: Lung cancer

Lung cancer: investigation and staging

Management of lung cancer

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702071119
eBook ISBN:
9780702071317

About the Editor

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

