Oncologic Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264167, 9780323264174

Oncologic Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 9-1

1st Edition

Authors: Vikram Dogra
eBook ISBN: 9780323264174
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264167
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The detection of tumors in various organ systems remains one of the central applications of ultrasound. This issue of Ultrasound Clinics will consist of 10 articles under the title “Oncologic Ultrasound” and will feature several articles on elastrography (a developing method for distinguishing tumors from normal tissue), as well as endoscopic ultrasound in oncology, ultrasound guidance in tumor ablation, and ultrasound guided biopsies. The editor, Vikram Dogra, who also serves as consulting editor of the series, has put together an issue that addresses the core clinical concerns of oncologic imaging for the radiologist specializing in ultrasound.

Description

The detection of tumors in various organ systems remains one of the central applications of ultrasound. This issue of Ultrasound Clinics will consist of 10 articles under the title “Oncologic Ultrasound” and will feature several articles on elastrography (a developing method for distinguishing tumors from normal tissue), as well as endoscopic ultrasound in oncology, ultrasound guidance in tumor ablation, and ultrasound guided biopsies. The editor, Vikram Dogra, who also serves as consulting editor of the series, has put together an issue that addresses the core clinical concerns of oncologic imaging for the radiologist specializing in ultrasound.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323264174
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323264167

About the Authors

Vikram Dogra Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Department of Imaging Sciences, Director of Ultrasound, Associate Chair of Education & Research, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY,

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.