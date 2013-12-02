Oncologic Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 9-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The detection of tumors in various organ systems remains one of the central applications of ultrasound. This issue of Ultrasound Clinics will consist of 10 articles under the title “Oncologic Ultrasound” and will feature several articles on elastrography (a developing method for distinguishing tumors from normal tissue), as well as endoscopic ultrasound in oncology, ultrasound guidance in tumor ablation, and ultrasound guided biopsies. The editor, Vikram Dogra, who also serves as consulting editor of the series, has put together an issue that addresses the core clinical concerns of oncologic imaging for the radiologist specializing in ultrasound.
Description
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 2nd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264174
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323264167
About the Authors
Vikram Dogra Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Department of Imaging Sciences, Director of Ultrasound, Associate Chair of Education & Research, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY,