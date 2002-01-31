Oncologic Imaging
2nd Edition
Description
Completely updated to reflect the latest developments in science and technology, the second edition of this reference presents the diagnostic imaging tools essential to the detection, diagnosis, staging, treatment planning, and post-treatment management of cancer in both adults and children. Organized by major organs and body systems, the text offers comprehensive, abundantly illustrated guidance to enable both the radiologist and clinical oncologist to better appreciate and overcome the challenges of tumor imaging.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Imaging Strategies for Oncologic Diagnosis and Multidisciplinary Treatment
Chapter 2 Staging and Classification of Cancers
Chapter 3 New Imaging Techniques
Chapter 4 Image-Guided Therapy in Oncology
Chapter 5 Imaging at the Cellular and Molecular Level
TREATMENT PLANNING
Chapter 6 3-Dimensional and Conformal Treatment Planning
Chapter 7 Image Processing in Oncologic Imaging
Chapter 8 Imaging for Radiation Oncology Patient Process
Chapter 9 Interventional Techniques in Radiation Oncology
Chapter 10 Image-Guided Brachytherapy
BRAIN, SPINAL CORD AND HEAD AND NECK TUMORS
Chapter 11 Brain and Spinal Cord Tumors
Chapter 12 Sinonasal Malignant Neoplasms
Chapter 13 Nasopharynx
Chapter 14 Malignancies of the Oral Cavity, Oral Pharynx and Hypopharynx
Chapter 15 Carcinoma of the Larynx
BREAST CANCER
Chapter 16 Breast Cancer
Chapter 17 Interventional Procedures of the Breast
MALIGNANCIES OF THE THORAX
Chapter 18 Primary Malignancies of the Thorax
Chapter 19 Chest Wall
GASTROINTESTINAL
Chapter 20 Esophageal Cancer
Chapter 21 Stomach Cancer
Chapter 22 Small Bowel Cancer
Chapter 23 Colorectal Cancer
Chapter 24 Cancer of the Liver, the Biliary Tree, and the Pancreas
GENITOURINARY AND GYNECOLOGIC CANCER
Chapter 25 Adrenal Gland and Kidney Cancer
Chapter 26 Cervical and Uterine Cancer
Chapter 27 Cancer of the Adnexal Organs
Chapter 28 Cancer of the Prostate
Chapter 29 Tumors of the Scrotum
Chapter 30 Tumors of the Bladder and Urethra
MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM
Chapter 31 Tumors of the Skeletal System
Chapter 32 Soft Tissue Tumors of the Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 33 Metastatic Bone Disease
PEDIATRICS
Chapter 34 Pediatric Central Nervous System Tumors
Chapter 35 Tumors of the Pediatric Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 36 Tumors of the Pediatric Genitourinary System
Chapter 37 Pediatric Musculoskeletal System
LYMPHOPROLIFERATIVE NEOPLASMS
Chapter 38 Lymphoproliferative Neoplasms
Chapter 39 AIDS-Related Malignancies
EPILOGUE
Chapter 40 Late Effects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2002
- Published:
- 31st January 2002
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721674940
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713190
About the Author
David Bragg
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Radiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT Consultant Paediatric and Neonatal Surgeon, Southampton General Hospital, UK
Phillip Rubin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Rochester Cancer Center, School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
Hedvig Hricak
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University; Chair, Department of Radiology, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY