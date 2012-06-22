Oncologic Imaging: A Multidisciplinary Approach - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437722321, 9781455733330

Oncologic Imaging: A Multidisciplinary Approach

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Editors: Paul Silverman
eBook ISBN: 9781455733330
eBook ISBN: 9780323248877
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437722321
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd June 2012
Page Count: 768
Description

Here’s the multidisciplinary guidance you need for optimal imaging of malignancies. Radiologists, surgeons, medical oncologists, and radiation oncologists offer state-of-the-art guidelines for diagnosis, staging, and surveillance, equipping all members of the cancer team to make the best possible use of today’s noninvasive diagnostic tools.

Key Features

  • Consult with the best. Dr. Paul M. Silverman and more than 100 other experts from MD Anderson Cancer Center provide you with today's most dependable answers on every aspect of the diagnosis, treatment, and management of the cancer patient. 

  • Recognize the characteristic presentation of each cancer via current imaging modalities and understand the clinical implications of your findings.

  • Effectively use traditional imaging modalities such as Multidetector CT (MDCT), PET/CT, and MR in conjunction with the latest advances in molecular oncology and targeted therapies.

  • Find information quickly and easily thanks to a consistent, highly templated format complete with "Key Point" summaries, algorithms, drawings, and full-color staging diagrams.

  • Make confident decisions with guidance from comprehensive algorithms for better staging and imaging evaluation.

  • Access the fully searchable text online, along with high-quality downloadable images for use in teaching and lecturing and online-only algorithms, at expertconsult.com.

 

Table of Contents

Oncologic Imaging Table of Contents

Introduction

Part 1: General Principles

1. A Multidisciplinary Approach to Cancer: A Radiologist’s View

2. A Multidisciplinary Approach to Cancer: A Surgeon’s View

3. A Multidisciplinary Approach to Cancer: A Medical Oncologist’s View

4. A Multidisciplinary Approach to Cancer: A Radiation Oncologist’s View

5. Assessing Response to Therapy

Part 2: Chest

6. Lung Cancer

7. Primary Mediastinal Neoplasms

8. Pleural Tumors

Part 3: Liver, Biliary Tract and Pancreas

9. Liver Cancer: Hepatocellular And Fibrolamellar Carcinoma

10. Cholangiocarcinoma

11. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

12. Cystic Pancreatic Lesions

13. Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

Part 4: Gastrointestinal Tract

14. Esophageal Cancer

15. Gastric Carcinoma

16. Small Bowel Malignant Tumors

17. Colorectal Cancer

Part 5: Genitourinary

18. Renal Tumors

19. Bladder Cancer and Upper Tracts

20. Testicular Germ Cell Tumors

21. Primary Adrenal Malignancy

22. Prostate Cancer

23. Primary Retroperitoneal Tumors

Part 6: Gynecologic and Women’s Imaging

24. Tumors of the Uterine Corpus

25. Cervical Cancer

26. Ovarian Cancer

27. Breast Cancer

Part 7: Lymphomas and Hematological Imaging

28. Myeloma and Leukemia

29. Hematological Malignancy: The Lymphomas

Part 8: Metastatic Disease

30. Thoracic Metastatic Disease

31. Metastases Abdominal-Pelvic Organs

32. Peritoneal Cavity and Gastrointestinal Tract

33. Bone Metastases

34. Cancer of Unknown Primary

Part 9: Miscellaneous

35. Imaging in Thyroid Cancer

36. Melanoma

37. Soft Tissue Sarcomas

Part 10: Complications of Therapy

38. Interventional Imaging in the Oncologic Patient

39. Complications in the Oncologic Patient: Chest

40. Complications in the Oncologic Patient: Abdomen and Pelvis

41. Pulmonary Embolic Disease and Cardiac Tumors

Part 11: Protocols in Oncologic Imaging

42. Protocols for Imaging Studies in the Oncologic Patient

About the Editor

Paul Silverman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center Department of Radiology, Body Imaging Section Houston, TX

