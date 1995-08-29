Oncogene Techniques, Volume 254
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Cells:
W.C. Weinberg, S.H. Yuspa, A.A. Dlugosz, A.B. Glick, and T. Tennenbaum, Isolation and Utilization of Epidermal Keratinocytes for Oncogene Research.
J. Ray, H.K. Raymon, and F.H. Gage, Generation and Culturing of Precursor Cells and Neuroblasts from Embryonic and Adult Central Nervous System.
H. Land, Transformation of Primary Rat Embryo Cells.
H. Beug, P. Steinlein, P. Bartunek, and M.J. Hayman, Avian Hematopoietic Cell Culture: In Vitro Model Systems to Study Oncogenic Transformation of Hematopoietic Cells.
P. Crisanti, B. Pessac, and G. Calothy, Avian Neuroretina Cells in Oncogene Studies.
D. Boettiger and C. DiLullo, Myogenic and Chondrogenic Cells.
W. Krek and J.A. DeCaprio, Cell Synchronication.
T.D. Tlsty, A. Briot, and B. Poulose, Analysis of Cell Cycle Checkpoint Status in Mammalian Cells.
A.M. Killary and R.E.K. Fournier, Microcell Fusion.
M.P. Moyer, Tumor Cells Culture. Molecular Clones:
T. Yamamoto and Y. Kadowaki, Superfamilies of Protooncogenes: Homology Cloning and Characterization of Related Members.
M.A. Sells and J. Chernoff, PCR Cloning of Related Genes.
T. Miki and S.A. Aaronson, Isolation of Oncogenes by Expression cDNA Cloning.
J. Samarut, F. Flamant, and J.-M. Heard, Replication-Competent and -Defective Retrovirus Vectors for Oncogenic Studies.
E.M. Blackwood and R.N. Eisenman, Identification of Protein-Protein Interactions by lambdagt11Expression Cloning.
P.L. Bartel and S. Fields, Analyzing Protein-Protein Interactions Using Two-Hybrid System.
G.G. Hicks, E.-g. Shi, J. Chen, M. Roshon, D. Williamson, C. Scherer, and H.E. Ruley, Retrovirus Gene Traps.
M. Perucho, J.Welsh, M.A. Peinado, Y. Ionov, and M. McClelland, Fingerprinting of DNA and RNA by Arbitrarily Primed PCR: Applications in Cancer Research.
N. Lisitsyn and M. Wigler, Representational Difference Analysis in Detection of Genetic Lesions in Cancer.
P. Liang, D. Bauer, L. Averboukh, P. Warthoe, M. Rohrwild, M. Strauss, and A.B. Pardee, Analysis of Altered Gene Expression by Differential Display.
S.A. Schichman and C.M. Croce, Approaches to the Identification and Molecular Cloning of Chromosome Breakpoints.
P. Lichter, M. Bentz, and S. Joos, Detection of Chromosomal Aberrations by Means of Molecular Cytogenetics: Painting of Chromosomes and Chromosomal Subregions and Comparative Genomic Hybridization.
Gene Function:
C. Robinson-Benion and J.T. Holt, Antisense Techniques.
M.A. Labow, Use of lac Activator Proteins for Regulated Expression of Oncogenes.
C. Cepko, E.F. Ryder, C.P. Austin, C. Walsh, and D.M. Fekete, Lineage Analysis Using Retrovirus Vectors.
L. Tessarollo and L.F. Parada, In Situ Hybridization.
J.-H. Chang, W.M. Sutherland, and S.J. Parsons, Monoclonal Antibodies to Oncoproteins.
K. Kovary, Microinjection of Antibodies.
W.T. Matten and G.F. Vande Woude, Microinjection into Xenopus Oocytes.
A.K. Walker and P.J. Enrietto, Regulatable Chimeric Oncogenes.
E.R. Eldredge, P.J. Chiao, and K.P. Lu, Use of the Tetracycline Operator System to Regulate Oncogene Expression in Mammalian Cells.
Protein-Protein Interactions:
L.J. Ransome, Detection of Protein-Protein Interactions by Coimmunoprecipitation and Dimerization.
Y. Shiio, M. Itoh, and J.-i. Inoue, Epitope Tagging.
G. Gish, L. Larose, R. Shen, and T. Pawson, Biochemical Analysis of SH2 Domain-Mediated Protein Interactions.
Z. Songyang and L.C. Cantley, SH2 Domain Specificity Determination Using Oriented Phosphopeptide Library.
H. Okamura, C.T. Sigal, L. Alland, and M.D. Resh, Rapid High-Resolution Western Blotting.
C.C. Franklin, V. Adler, and A.S. Kraft, Phosphorylation of Transcription Factors.
S.M. Shamah and C.D. Stiles, Transdominant Negative Mutations. Protein-DNA Interactions:
J. Mirkovitch, Mapping DNA-Protein Interactions in Cells and Nuclei: Genomic Sequencing by Template Purification.
T. Wada, H. Watanabe, H. Kawaguchi, and H. Handa, DNA Affinity Chromatography.
T.K. Blackwell, Selection of Protein Binding Sites from Random Nucleic Acid Sequences.
L.D. Kerr, Electrophoretic Mobility Shift Assay.
S. Miyamoto, K. Cauley, and I.M. Verma, Ultraviolet Cross-Linking of DNA-Binding Proteins. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
General Description of the Volume: Oncogenes have become a central focus of cancer research. All involved in this discipline will find this volume an invaluable aid in developing protocols needed for their research.
General Description of the Series: The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Key Features
- Cell culture
- Molecular cloning
- Gene function
- Protein-protein interactions
- Protein-DNA interactions
Readership
Biochemists, oncologists, geneticists, molecular biologists, microbiologists, biomedical researchers, and cell biologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 703
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 29th August 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821555
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883670
Reviews
Praise for the Series
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --NEUROSCIENCE
"Incomparably useful." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY
"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." --BIO/TECHNOLOGY
"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY
"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." --AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS
"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." --ENZYMOLOGIA
"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." --JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Peter Vogt Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.
Inder Verma Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, San Diego, California, U.S.A.