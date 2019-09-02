Onco-Nephrology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323549455

Onco-Nephrology

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Finkel Mark Perazella Eric Cohen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323549455
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd September 2019
Page Count: 384
Description

Kidney disease and cancer are frequent comorbidities that require specialized knowledge and expertise from both the nephrologist and the oncologist. Written by three pioneers in this growing subspecialty, Onco-Nephrology provides authoritative, definitive coverage of the mechanism and management of these two life-threatening diseases. This unique, single-volume resource covers current protocols and recommends management therapies to arrest kidney failure and allow oncologic treatments to continue and succeed.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323549455

About the Author

Kevin Finkel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Clinical Vice-Chairman of Medicine; Director, Division of Renal Diseases & Hypertension; Chief, Section of Critical Care Nephrology, University of Texas Medical School, Houston, TX, USA

Mark Perazella

Professor of Medicine (Nephrology); Director, Acute Dialysis Unit, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

Eric Cohen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

