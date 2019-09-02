Onco-Nephrology
1st Edition
Kidney disease and cancer are frequent comorbidities that require specialized knowledge and expertise from both the nephrologist and the oncologist. Written by three pioneers in this growing subspecialty, Onco-Nephrology provides authoritative, definitive coverage of the mechanism and management of these two life-threatening diseases. This unique, single-volume resource covers current protocols and recommends management therapies to arrest kidney failure and allow oncologic treatments to continue and succeed.
Kevin Finkel
Professor and Clinical Vice-Chairman of Medicine; Director, Division of Renal Diseases & Hypertension; Chief, Section of Critical Care Nephrology, University of Texas Medical School, Houston, TX, USA
Mark Perazella
Professor of Medicine (Nephrology); Director, Acute Dialysis Unit, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut
Eric Cohen
Professor, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland