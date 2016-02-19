On the Shop Floor
1st Edition
Two Studies of Workshop Organization and Output
Description
On the Shop Floor: Two Studies of Workshop Organization and Output is an empirical study of the social factors influencing output in factories.
The book investigates the correlation between worker social behavior and production output levels. The text presents a firsthand account of the social behavior of workers in two separate and unrelated workshops. Technological and administrative controls, social structure, and resolution of conflicts in the workshops are analyzed. The book also considers output performance of individual workers involving case studies of factors influencing performance. The general conclusion provides hypotheses to explain the differences in behavior between the two workshops.
Managers, human resource practitioners, sociologists, industrial engineers, researchers, and business students will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Preface
Chapter 1 The Problem
Chapter 2 The Workshop at the Wye Garment Company
Chapter 3 Norms, Expectations, Output and Earnings
Chapter 4 "Sociable" Groupings in Workroom X
Chapter 5 Conflict and Co-operation
Chapter 6 Conclusion (Wye Garments Case Study)
Chapter 7 Jay's Electrical Components. The Industry and the Firm
Chapter 8 People and Production in the Small Transformer Section
Chapter 9 The Method of Wage Payment at Jay's
Chapter 10 Norms, Expectations and Performance
Chapter 11 Output and Earnings
Chapter 12 Conclusion (Jay's Case Study)
Chapter 13 General Conclusion
Appendix 1
References
Subject Index
