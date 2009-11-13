On the Development of China's Information Technology Industry
1st Edition
In the early 1980’s, Jiang Zemin, then Minister of Electronics Ministry of China, assessed the IT industry as ‘the strategic high ground in international competition.’ He "perceived the discrepancy between China’s level and the world's advanced level was so great that we had to do our utmost to catch up." Since then through numerous articles and frequent speeches he has drawn up a detailed technological and policy roadmap for doing exactly that. This volume collects over 25 pieces written over more than 20 years. It demonstrates the former president of China’s authority and insight into the development of China’s IT industry since the introduction of reforms, and the cutting-edge issues experienced throughout the global IT industry. Jiang’s ambitious goal is the transformation of China into a leader in the global IT industry by 2020. This volume offers IT industry analysts, China watchers, policy makers and advisors, IT researchers, and investors a singular and authoritative view on how China should get there.
- Establishes key measurements for the development of China’s IT industry
- Sets forth the priorities for government and industry
- Identifies opportunities for interrelating military and civilian R&D and applications
- Reveals key obstacles to progress and directives for overcoming them
- Sets out an R&D agenda for industry
- Names the core industry sectors for government and industry investment
- Identifies opportunities and the necessity for international collaboration
- Establishes the need to develop China’s own IPR and to respect and protect others’ IPR
IT industry analysts, China watchers, policy makers and advisors, IT researchers, and investors
PART ONE
DEVELOPMENT OF OUR COUNTRY’S IT INDUSTRY IN THE NEW PERIOD (October 28, 2008)
PART TWO
REPORT ON AN INSPECTION TOUR OF THE US AND CANADIAN ELECTRONICS INDUSTRIES (August 10, 1983)
REVITALIZE OUR COUNTRY’S ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY (September 11, 1983)
ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY AND MEET THE CHALLENGES OF THE NEW TECHNOLOGICAL REVOLUTION (February 10, 1984)
GRADUALLY EXPLORE A CHINESE STYLE DEVELOPMENT PATH FOR THE ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY (February 21, 1984)
PROMOTE RAPID AND BALANCED DEVELOPMENT OF OUR COUNTRY’S ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY (March 1, 1984)
FOREIGN TRADE IN THE ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY AND ITS DEVELOPMENT POLICY (August 20, 1984)
ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR COUNTRY’S COMPUTER INDUSTRY (September 5, 1984)
REVITALIZE THE ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY AND PROMOTE THE FOUR MODERNIZATIONS (September 16, 1984)
WRITE A NEW CHAPTER IN OUR COUNTRY’S COMPUTER INDUSTRY (December 1984)
INITIATE A NEW PHASE IN THE ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY’S SERVICES FOR THE FOUR MODERNIZATIONS (January 28, 1985)
APPENDIX I
BASIC STRATEGY AND MEASURES FOR ACCELERATING THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR COUNTRY’S ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY (January 24, 1985)
APPENDIX II
IDEAS FOR THE REFORM OF THE ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY’S MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (January 24, 1985)
SEVERAL ISSUES CONCERNING SHIFTING THE FOCUS OF SERVICES IN THE ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY AND REFORMING ITS MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (February 4, 1985)
CONSCIENTIOUSLY STUDY AND SOLVE PROBLEMS FACING THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR COUNTRY’S ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY (June 1, 1985)
DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY ISSUES IN OUR COUNTRY’S ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY (June 5, 1985)
NEW CHARACTERISTICS IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE WORLD’S ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY AND STRATEGY ISSUES CONCERNING THE DEVELOPMENT OF CHINA’S ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY (May 26, 1989)
COMPUTERIZE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT (June 1, 1993)
SEIZING INFORMATION SUPERIORITY WILL BECOME A FOCUS IN WARFARE (December 14, 1996)
CREATE A SET OF EFFECTIVE MECHANISMS TO DEVELOP NEW AND HIGH TECHNOLOGIES AND INDUSTRIES TO USE THEM (February 10, 1999)
ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR COUNTRY’S INFORMATION AND NETWORK TECHNOLOGIES (March 3, 2000)
SPEECH AT THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE 16TH WORLD COMPUTER CONGRESS (August 21, 2000)
STRIVE TO ACCOMPLISH THE TWO HISTORIC TASKS OF MECHANIZING AND INFORMATIONIZING OUR ARMY (December 11, 2000)
PROMOTE THE RAPID AND SOUND DEVELOPMENT OF OUR COUNTRY’S INFORMATION NETWORKS (July 11, 2001)
ACCELERATE OUR COUNTRY’S INFORMATIONIZATION (August 25, 2001)
USE INFORMATIONIZATION TO DRIVE INDUSTRIALIZATION AND USE INDUSTRIALIZATION TO PROMOTE INFORMATIONIZATION (November 8, 2002)
INFORMATIONIZE THE ARMY (December 27, 2002)
STRIVE TO SEIZE THE TECHNOLOGICAL INITIATIVE IN THE MICROELECTRONICS, SOFTWARE AND COMPUTER INDUSTRIES (December 10, 2006)
Jiang Zemin
"Mr. Jiang has a strategic and global vision. His essay asserts a new positioning of the IT industry in the nation's economic and social development, and provides an analysis of the latest development trend of world's IT industry and technology. This is the result of years of strategic thinking, related work and wisdom on the IT industry. It will serve as an important guide for the development of China's IT industry in the coming years." --Zhang Dejiang, Vice-Premier and Member of the CCP Politburo