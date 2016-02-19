On the Cauchy Problem
Notes and Reports in Mathematics in Science and Engineering, Volume 3: On the Cauchy Problem focuses on the processes, methodologies, and mathematical approaches to Cauchy problems.
The publication first elaborates on evolution equations, Lax-Mizohata theorem, and Cauchy problems in Gevrey class. Discussions focus on fundamental proposition, proof of theorem 4, Gevrey property in t of solutions, basic facts on pseudo-differential, and proof of theorem 3. The book then takes a look at micro-local analysis in Gevrey class, including proof and consequences of theorem 1. The manuscript examines Schrödinger type equations, as well as general view-points on evolution equations. Numerical representations and analyses are provided in the explanation of these type of equations.
The book is a valuable reference for mathematicians and researchers interested in the Cauchy problem.
Table of Contents
Lecture I Evolution Equations
Lecture II H∞-wellposedness
Appendix
Lecture III Lax-Mizohata Theorem
§ 1
§ 2
§ 3 Proof of Theorem
§ 4
§ 5 Further Considerations
Appendix
§ A.1 Preliminaries
§ A.2 Proof of (12)
§ A.3 Partition of Unity
§ A.4 Estimates of αn(D)b(x,D)χn ±(D)
§ A.5 Proof of (9), (10), (11)
§ A.6
§ A.7
Lecture IV Cauchy Problems in Gevrey Class
§ 1 Introduction and Results
§ 2 Fundamental Proposition
§ 3 Proof of Theorem 4
§ 4 Gevrey Property in t of Solutions
§ 5 Comments
Appendix
§ A.1 Proof of Lemma 4
§ A.2 Proof of Lemmas 1,2 and 6
§ A.3 Proof Lemma 3
Lecture V Micro-local Analysis in Gevrey Class (I)
§ 1 Introduction
§ 2 Definition of {αn(D),βn(X)}
§ 3 Criterion of WFs(u) by Sn
§ 4 Some Comments on WF(u)
§ 5 Some comments on WFA(u)
Appendix
§ A.1 Partition of Unity
§ A.2 Proof of Theorem 1
§ A.3 Proof of (18)
§ A.4 Pseudo-Local Property in y(s)
§ A.5 Proof of Theorem A.1
Lecture VI Micro-local Analysis in Gevrey Class (II)
§ 1 Preliminaries
§ 2 Proof of Theorem 1
§ 3 Some Consequence of Theorem 1
§ 4 Propagation of Singularities in the sense of C∞
Appendix
§ A.1
§ A.2 Proof of Lemma 2
Lecture V I I Schrödinger Type Equations
§ 1 Introduction (General View-Points on Evolution Equations)
§ 2 Necessity of (Co)
§ 3 Sufficiency for L2-Wellposedness
