On Measures of Information and Their Characterizations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120437603, 9780080956244

On Measures of Information and Their Characterizations, Volume 115

1st Edition

Editors: Acze?l
eBook ISBN: 9780080956244
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1975
Page Count: 233
Description

This book deals with measures of information (the most important ones being called entropies), their properties, and, reciprocally, with questions concerning which of these properties determine known  measures of information, and which are the most general formulas satisfying reasonable requirements on practical measures of information. This
is the first book investigating this subject in depth.

Details

No. of pages:
233
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956244

About the Editors

