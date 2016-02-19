On Measures of Information and Their Characterizations, Volume 115
1st Edition
Editors: Acze?l
eBook ISBN: 9780080956244
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1975
Page Count: 233
Description
This book deals with measures of information (the most important ones being called entropies), their properties, and, reciprocally, with questions concerning which of these properties determine known measures of information, and which are the most general formulas satisfying reasonable requirements on practical measures of information. This
is the first book investigating this subject in depth.
