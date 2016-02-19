On-line Estimation and Adaptive Control of Bioreactors, Volume 1

This book deals with monitoring and control of biotechnological processes. Different methods are proposed which are based on the nonlinear structure of the process and do not require any a priori knowledge of the fermentation parameters. The theoretical stability and convergence properties of the proposed algorithms are analysed and their performances are illustrated by simulation results and, in many instances, by real life experiments. The concept of software sensors is introduced; these are algorithms based on the nonlinear model of the process and designed for on-line estimation of the biological variables and/or the fermentation parameters. In order to deal with process nonstationarities and parameter uncertainties, reference is made to adaptive estimation and control techniques.

The book is the result of an intensive joint research effort by the authors during the last decade. It is intended as a graduate level text for students of bioengineering as well as a reference text for scientists and engineers involved in the design and optimization of bioprocesses.