On Human Nature

"This is not a book that one would read from beginning to end; this is a book in which one will come back again and again to learn and get insights. ...The editors have done a tremendous job in putting together all these topics in a single, informative, rich (but also expensive - a downside) book. To a non-expert, this book is an amazing resource; it looks like an encyclopedia of human nature." --Science & Education

"This is an impressive volume...This is a book for the serious student of human nature. The chapters are sometimes technical, although readily understandable for anyone with a reasonably good, general understanding of human evolution and biology." --Quarterly Review of Biology