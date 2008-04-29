On-Chip Communication Architectures, Volume -
1st Edition
System on Chip Interconnect
Table of Contents
An Overview of System-on-Chips; Need for Communication-centric Design Flow; Basic Concepts of Bus-based Communication Architectures; Bus-based Communication Architecture Specification Standards; Limitations of Current Design Approaches; Physical and Electrical Analysis; Models for Performance Exploration; Power/Energy Exploration; Design and Synthesis of Communication Architectures; Innovative Aspects; Dynamic Bus Reconfiguration; Bus Encoding Techniques; Interface Synthesis and Optimization; Secure On-chip Communication Infrastructure; Verification; Custom Bus Design; Open Problems; Network-on-Chips; Optical Interconnects; Wireless Interconnects; Physical Design Trends
Description
Over the past decade, system-on-chip (SoC) designs have evolved to address the ever increasing complexity of applications, fueled by the era of digital convergence. Improvements in process technology have effectively shrunk board-level components so they can be integrated on a single chip. New on-chip communication architectures have been designed to support all inter-component communication in a SoC design. These communication architecture fabrics have a critical impact on the power consumption, performance, cost and design cycle time of modern SoC designs. As application complexity strains the communication backbone of SoC designs, academic and industrial R&D efforts and dollars are increasingly focused on communication architecture design.
On-Chip Communication Architecures is a comprehensive reference on concepts, research and trends in on-chip communication architecture design. It will provide readers with a comprehensive survey, not available elsewhere, of all current standards for on-chip communication architectures.
Key Features
- A definitive guide to on-chip communication architectures, explaining key concepts, surveying research efforts and predicting future trends
- Detailed analysis of all popular standards for on-chip communication architectures
- Comprehensive survey of all research on communication architectures, covering a wide range of topics relevant to this area, spanning the past several years, and up to date with the most current research efforts
- Future trends that with have a significant impact on research and design of communication architectures over the next several years
Readership
Practitioners/Researchers in VLSI Design, System on Chip Design, and Networks on Chips at integrated circuit design companies such as Xilinx, IBM, Texas Instruments, Freescale Semiconductor, Infineon, etc; Software developers in electronic design automation companies such as Synopsis, Cadence, Mentor Graphics, Magma, etc. Graduate students in VLSI design, training to go to work for the above.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 29th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558288
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123738929
Awards
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2013 – Books for Embedded Developers, Intel
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 2nd Half 2013 – Books for Embedded Developers, Intel
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2014 – Books for Embedded Developers, Intel
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Sudeep Pasricha Author
Nikil Dutt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Science, Irvine