On-Chip Communication Architectures - 1st Edition

On-Chip Communication Architectures, Volume -

1st Edition

System on Chip Interconnect

Authors: Sudeep Pasricha Nikil Dutt
eBook ISBN: 9780080558288
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123738929
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 29th April 2008
Page Count: 544
Table of Contents

An Overview of System-on-Chips; Need for Communication-centric Design Flow; Basic Concepts of Bus-based Communication Architectures; Bus-based Communication Architecture Specification Standards; Limitations of Current Design Approaches; Physical and Electrical Analysis; Models for Performance Exploration; Power/Energy Exploration; Design and Synthesis of Communication Architectures; Innovative Aspects; Dynamic Bus Reconfiguration; Bus Encoding Techniques; Interface Synthesis and Optimization; Secure On-chip Communication Infrastructure; Verification; Custom Bus Design; Open Problems; Network-on-Chips; Optical Interconnects; Wireless Interconnects; Physical Design Trends

Description

Over the past decade, system-on-chip (SoC) designs have evolved to address the ever increasing complexity of applications, fueled by the era of digital convergence. Improvements in process technology have effectively shrunk board-level components so they can be integrated on a single chip. New on-chip communication architectures have been designed to support all inter-component communication in a SoC design. These communication architecture fabrics have a critical impact on the power consumption, performance, cost and design cycle time of modern SoC designs. As application complexity strains the communication backbone of SoC designs, academic and industrial R&D efforts and dollars are increasingly focused on communication architecture design.

On-Chip Communication Architecures is a comprehensive reference on concepts, research and trends in on-chip communication architecture design. It will provide readers with a comprehensive survey, not available elsewhere, of all current standards for on-chip communication architectures.

Key Features

  • A definitive guide to on-chip communication architectures, explaining key concepts, surveying research efforts and predicting future trends
  • Detailed analysis of all popular standards for on-chip communication architectures
  • Comprehensive survey of all research on communication architectures, covering a wide range of topics relevant to this area, spanning the past several years, and up to date with the most current research efforts
  • Future trends that with have a significant impact on research and design of communication architectures over the next several years

Readership

Practitioners/Researchers in VLSI Design, System on Chip Design, and Networks on Chips at integrated circuit design companies such as Xilinx, IBM, Texas Instruments, Freescale Semiconductor, Infineon, etc; Software developers in electronic design automation companies such as Synopsis, Cadence, Mentor Graphics, Magma, etc. Graduate students in VLSI design, training to go to work for the above.

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080558288
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123738929

Awards

Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2013 – Books for Embedded Developers, Intel

Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 2nd Half 2013 – Books for Embedded Developers, Intel

Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2014 – Books for Embedded Developers, Intel

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Sudeep Pasricha Author

Nikil Dutt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Science, Irvine

