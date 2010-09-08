On-Call X-Rays Made Easy
1st Edition
Authors: Iain Au-Yong Amy Au-Yong Nigel Broderick
eBook ISBN: 9781455725267
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th September 2010
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Lines and tubes
- Chest x-rays
- Abdominal x-rays
- Bone x-rays
- Paediatric x-rays
About the Authors
Iain Au-Yong Author
Consultant Radiologist, Kings Mill Hospital, Mansfield, UK
Amy Au-Yong Author
Foundation Doctor, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, UK
Nigel Broderick Author
Consultant Paediatric Radiologist, Nottingham University Hospitals; Training Programme Director for East Midlands Deanery North (formerly Nottingham) Radiology Training Scheme, Nottingham, England, UK
