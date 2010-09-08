On-Call X-Rays Made Easy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702034459, 9781455725267

On-Call X-Rays Made Easy

1st Edition

Authors: Iain Au-Yong Amy Au-Yong Nigel Broderick
eBook ISBN: 9781455725267
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th September 2010
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

  • Introduction

  • Lines and tubes

  • Chest x-rays

  • Abdominal x-rays

  • Bone x-rays

  • Paediatric x-rays

304
English
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Churchill Livingstone
9781455725267

About the Authors

Iain Au-Yong Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Kings Mill Hospital, Mansfield, UK

Amy Au-Yong Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Foundation Doctor, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, UK

Nigel Broderick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Paediatric Radiologist, Nottingham University Hospitals; Training Programme Director for East Midlands Deanery North (formerly Nottingham) Radiology Training Scheme, Nottingham, England, UK

