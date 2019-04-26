On Call Surgery - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323528894, 9780323531672

On Call Surgery

4th Edition

On Call Series

Authors: Gregg Adams Stephen Bresnick Jared Forrester Graeme Rosenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323531672
eBook ISBN: 9780323531665
Paperback ISBN: 9780323528894
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th April 2019
Page Count: 642
Table of Contents

Adams: On Call Surgery, 4th edition

Introduction
1. Approach to On-Call Surgical Problems
2. Special Considerations for Surgical Patients
3. Documentation of On-Call Problems
4. On-Call Hazards

Patient-related Problems: The common calls
5. Abdominal Pain
6. Bowel Function – Constipation and Diarrhea
7. Chest Pain
8. Drug Reactions
9. Dysrhythmias
10. Falls
11. Fever
12. Fluids, Electrolytes and Acid-base Status
13. Gastrointestinal Bleeding
14. Glucose Management and Surgical Nutrition
15. Headache
16. Hypertension
17. Hypotension and Shock
18. Insomnia
19. Intravenous Access
20. Leg Pain
21. Mental Status Changes
22. Nausea and Vomiting
23. Pain Management
24. Preoperative Preparation
25. Pronouncing Death
26. Postoperative Bleeding
27. Seizures
28. Shortness of Breath
29. Syncope
30. Trauma
31. Tubes and Drains
32. Ultrasound at the bedside
33. Urine Output Changes
34. Wounds and Surgical Site Infections

Appendices
A. Adult Emergency Cardiac Care Algorithms
B. Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support Drugs and Electrical Therapy
C. Reading X-rays, Reading EKGs
D. Outlines of Common Surgical Notes
E. Antibiotic Standard Doses and Indications for Patients with Normal Renal Function
F. Proprietary Names of Common Medications
G. On-Call Formulae

Description

Ideal for any on-call professional, resident, or medical student, this best-selling reference by Drs. Gregg A. Adams, Stephen D. Bresnick, Jared Forrester, and Graeme Rosenberg covers the common problems you’ll encounter while on call without direct supervision in the hospital. On Call Surgery, 4th Edition, fits perfectly in your pocket, ready to provide key information in time-sensitive, challenging situations. You’ll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.

Key Features

  • Highlights medications, doses, and critical information in a second color for fast reference.

  • Features a logical, highly templated format so you can locate key information quickly.

  • Delivers consistent, easy-to-follow coverage of the most common on-call problems and approaches, including what to do from the initial phone call, questions you should ask to assess the urgency of each situation, "Elevator Thoughts," how to immediately identify major threats to life, what to do at the bedside, and how to avoid common mistakes for every call.

About the Authors

Gregg Adams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff Surgeon, Director of Surgical Education, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, CA; Clinical Instructor, Department of General Surgery, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA

Stephen Bresnick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of Southern California School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA

Jared Forrester Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Resident in Surgery, General Surgery, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California

Graeme Rosenberg Author

Resident in Surgery, General Surgery, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California

