On Call Psychiatry
4th Edition
On Call Series
Table of Contents
Bernstein et al.: On Call Psychiatry, 4th edition
1. Approach to Emergency Psychiatric Evaluation
2. The Role of the Psychiatric Consultant
3. Psychodynamic Issues
4. Telephone Consultation
5. Seclusion and Restraint
6. Assessment of Capacity and Other Legal Issues
7. The Difficult Patient
8. Emergency Evaluation of Children and Adolescents
9. The Agitated Patient
10. The Anxious Patient
11. The Violent Patient
12. The Suicidal Patient
13. The Psychotic Patient
14. The Confused Patient
15. Movement Disorder
16. Barriers to Communication: Mutism , etc.
17. Physical and Sexual Trauma
18. The Pregnant Patient
19. Intoxication
20. Substance Withdrawal
21. Insomnia
22. Headache
23. Chest Pain
24. Nausea and Vomiting
25. Fever
26. Seizures
27. Falls
28. Blood Pressure Changes
29. Telepsychiatry
30. Cross Cultural Issues
Appendix
Description
Ideal for any on-call professional, resident, or medical student, this best-selling reference by Drs. Carol A. Bernstein, Molly E. Poag, and Mort Rubinstein covers the common problems you’ll encounter while on call without direct supervision in the hospital. On Call Psychiatry, 4th Edition, fits perfectly in your pocket, ready to provide key information in time-sensitive, challenging situations. You’ll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.
Key Features
- Highlights medications, doses, and critical information in a second color for fast reference.
- Features a logical, highly templated format so you can locate key information quickly.
- Delivers consistent, easy-to-follow coverage of the most common on-call problems and approaches, including what to do from the initial phone call, questions you should ask to assess the urgency of each situation, "Elevator Thoughts," how to immediately identify major threats to life, what to do at the bedside, and how to avoid common mistakes for every call.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547222
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547215
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323531092
About the Authors
Carol Bernstein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Psychiatry, DIO and Senior Assistant Dean for GME; Vice Chair for Graduate Medical Education and Director, Residency Training in Psychiatry, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
Molly Poag Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Chairman for Education, Department of Psychiatry, Lenox Hill Hospital, Clinical Assistant, Professor of Psychiatry, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
Mort Rubinstein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, New York University School of Medicine, Deputy Associate Chief of StaffCOS, Mental Health, VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, New York, NY