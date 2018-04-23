On Call Psychiatry - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323531092, 9780323547222

On Call Psychiatry

4th Edition

On Call Series

Authors: Carol Bernstein Molly Poag Mort Rubinstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323547222
eBook ISBN: 9780323547215
Paperback ISBN: 9780323531092
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd April 2018
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Bernstein et al.: On Call Psychiatry, 4th edition

1. Approach to Emergency Psychiatric Evaluation

2. The Role of the Psychiatric Consultant

3. Psychodynamic Issues

4. Telephone Consultation

5. Seclusion and Restraint

6. Assessment of Capacity and Other Legal Issues

7. The Difficult Patient

8. Emergency Evaluation of Children and Adolescents

9. The Agitated Patient

10. The Anxious Patient

11. The Violent Patient

12. The Suicidal Patient

13. The Psychotic Patient

14. The Confused Patient

15. Movement Disorder

16. Barriers to Communication: Mutism , etc.

17. Physical and Sexual Trauma

18. The Pregnant Patient

19. Intoxication

20. Substance Withdrawal

21. Insomnia

22. Headache

23. Chest Pain

24. Nausea and Vomiting

25. Fever

26. Seizures

27. Falls

28. Blood Pressure Changes

29. Telepsychiatry

30. Cross Cultural Issues

Appendix

Description

Ideal for any on-call professional, resident, or medical student, this best-selling reference by Drs. Carol A. Bernstein, Molly E. Poag, and Mort Rubinstein covers the common problems you’ll encounter while on call without direct supervision in the hospital. On Call Psychiatry, 4th Edition, fits perfectly in your pocket, ready to provide key information in time-sensitive, challenging situations. You’ll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.

Key Features

  • Highlights medications, doses, and critical information in a second color for fast reference.

  • Features a logical, highly templated format so you can locate key information quickly.

  • Delivers consistent, easy-to-follow coverage of the most common on-call problems and approaches, including what to do from the initial phone call, questions you should ask to assess the urgency of each situation, "Elevator Thoughts," how to immediately identify major threats to life, what to do at the bedside, and how to avoid common mistakes for every call.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323547222
eBook ISBN:
9780323547215
Paperback ISBN:
9780323531092

About the Authors

Carol Bernstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Psychiatry, DIO and Senior Assistant Dean for GME; Vice Chair for Graduate Medical Education and Director, Residency Training in Psychiatry, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY

Molly Poag Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Chairman for Education, Department of Psychiatry, Lenox Hill Hospital, Clinical Assistant, Professor of Psychiatry, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY

Mort Rubinstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, New York University School of Medicine, Deputy Associate Chief of StaffCOS, Mental Health, VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, New York, NY

