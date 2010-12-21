On Call Principles and Protocols
5th Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
- Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems
- Documentation of On-Call Problems
- Assessment and Management of Volume Status
- HIV, HBV, HCV, Influenza, and the House Officer
- Abdominal Pain
- Chest Pain
- Combativeness: The Out-of-Control Patient
- Confusion/Decreased Level of Consciousness
- Decreased Urine Output
- Diarrhea
- Fall Out of Bed
- Fever
- Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- Headache
- Heart Rate and Rhythm Disorders
- High Blood Pressure
- Hypnotics, Laxatives, Analgesics, and Antipyretics
- Hypotension and Shock
- Leg Pain
- Lines, Tubes, and Drains
- Polyuria, Frequency, and Incontinence
- Pronouncing Death
- Seizures
- Shortness of Breath
- Skin Rashes and Urticaria
- Stroke
- Syncope
- Transfusion Reactions
- Acid-Base Disorders
- Anemia
- Calcium Disorders
- Coagulation Disorders
- Glucose Disorders
- Potassium Disorders
- Sodium Disorders
Patient –Related Problems: The Common Calls
Laboratory-Related Problems: The Common Calls
Appendices
A. Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support Core Drugs and Therapy
B. Blood Products
C. Reading Electrocardiograms
D. Miscellaneous
E. SI Units Conversion Table
F. The On-Call Formulary
Index
Description
Portable and extremely practical, On Call Principles and Protocols, 5th Edition, by Drs. Marshall and Ruedy, is the bestselling handbook you can trust to guide you quickly and confidently through virtually any on-call situation. This new edition takes you step by step through the most common on-call problems and approaches, giving you up-to-date information and clear protocols on what to do and how to do it quickly, from phone calls to "elevator thoughts" to patients’ bedsides. You’ll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.
Key Features
- Effectively manage calls in the hospital with coverage of topics such as Approach to Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems; Documentation; Assessment and Management of Volume Status; and AIDS, HBV, HCV, Influenza, and the House Officer.
- Access key information on the most common on-call problems and approaches with consistent, templated coverage of what to do from the initial phone call, "Elevator Thoughts," how to immediately identify major threats to life, and what to do at the bedside.
- Learn the questions you should ask to assess the urgency of each situation, and master the ideal approach to diagnose and manage patients, communicate with colleagues and families, and avoid common mistakes for every call.
- Understand the major threats to life you must consider before arriving at bedside.
- Find information quickly with an easy-to-read format, color highlighting of medications and other critical information, and a unique layout designed for fast reference.
- Keep this portable guide right where you need it - in your pocket when you’re on call.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 21st December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081290
About the Authors
Shane Marshall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiologist, Department of Medicine, King Edward VIIth Memorial Hospital; Director, The Cardiac Echo Lab, Paget, Bermuda
John Ruedy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology, Faculty of Medicine, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada