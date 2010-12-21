Portable and extremely practical, On Call Principles and Protocols, 5th Edition, by Drs. Marshall and Ruedy, is the bestselling handbook you can trust to guide you quickly and confidently through virtually any on-call situation. This new edition takes you step by step through the most common on-call problems and approaches, giving you up-to-date information and clear protocols on what to do and how to do it quickly, from phone calls to "elevator thoughts" to patients’ bedsides. You’ll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.