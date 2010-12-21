On Call Principles and Protocols - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781437723717, 9780323081290

On Call Principles and Protocols

5th Edition

Authors: Shane Marshall Shane Marshall John Ruedy
eBook ISBN: 9780323081290
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st December 2010
Page Count: 624
Table of Contents

          Introduction

  1. Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems

  2. Documentation of On-Call Problems

  3. Assessment and Management of Volume Status

  4. HIV, HBV, HCV, Influenza, and the House Officer

    5. Patient –Related Problems: The Common Calls

  5. Abdominal Pain

  6. Chest Pain

  7. Combativeness: The Out-of-Control Patient

  8. Confusion/Decreased Level of Consciousness

  9. Decreased Urine Output

  10. Diarrhea

  11. Fall Out of Bed

  12. Fever

  13. Gastrointestinal Bleeding

  14. Headache

  15. Heart Rate and Rhythm Disorders

  16. High Blood Pressure

  17. Hypnotics, Laxatives, Analgesics, and Antipyretics

  18. Hypotension and Shock

  19. Leg Pain

  20. Lines, Tubes, and Drains

  21. Polyuria, Frequency, and Incontinence

  22. Pronouncing Death

  23. Seizures

  24. Shortness of Breath

  25. Skin Rashes and Urticaria

  26. Stroke

  27. Syncope

  28. Transfusion Reactions

    29. Laboratory-Related Problems: The Common Calls

  29. Acid-Base Disorders

  30. Anemia

  31. Calcium Disorders

  32. Coagulation Disorders

  33. Glucose Disorders

  34. Potassium Disorders

  35. Sodium Disorders

          Appendices

   A.   Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support Core Drugs and Therapy

   B.   Blood Products

   C.   Reading Electrocardiograms

   D.   Miscellaneous

   E.   SI Units Conversion Table

   F.   The On-Call Formulary

Index

Description

Portable and extremely practical, On Call Principles and Protocols, 5th Edition, by Drs. Marshall and Ruedy, is the bestselling handbook you can trust to guide you quickly and confidently through virtually any on-call situation. This new edition takes you step by step through the most common on-call problems and approaches, giving you up-to-date information and clear protocols on what to do and how to do it quickly, from phone calls to "elevator thoughts" to patients’ bedsides. You’ll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.

Key Features

  • Effectively manage calls in the hospital with coverage of topics such as Approach to Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems; Documentation; Assessment and Management of Volume Status; and AIDS, HBV, HCV, Influenza, and the House Officer.

  • Access key information on the most common on-call problems and approaches with consistent, templated coverage of what to do from the initial phone call, "Elevator Thoughts," how to immediately identify major threats to life, and what to do at the bedside.

  • Learn the questions you should ask to assess the urgency of each situation, and master the ideal approach to diagnose and manage patients, communicate with colleagues and families, and avoid common mistakes for every call.

  • Understand the major threats to life you must consider before arriving at bedside.

  • Find information quickly with an easy-to-read format, color highlighting of medications and other critical information, and a unique layout designed for fast reference.

  • Keep this portable guide right where you need it - in your pocket when you’re on call.

Details

About the Authors

Shane Marshall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiologist, Department of Medicine, King Edward VIIth Memorial Hospital; Director, The Cardiac Echo Lab, Paget, Bermuda

John Ruedy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology, Faculty of Medicine, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

