On Call Pediatrics - 4th Edition

On Call Pediatrics

4th Edition

On Call Series

Authors: James Nocton Rainer Gedeit
eBook ISBN: 9780323531719
eBook ISBN: 9780323531702
Paperback ISBN: 9780323529051
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2018
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents

On Call Pediatrics, 4e

Introduction

1. The Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems

2. Communicating with Colleagues and Families

3. Common Mistakes

4. Remembering your ABCs

5. Teaching (and Learning) While on Call

Patient-Related Problems

6. Abdominal Pain

7. Altered Mental Status

8. Analgesics and Antipyretics

9. Bleeding

10. Chest Pain

11. Constipation

12. Crying and the Irritable Infant

13. Cyanosis

14. Delivery Room Problems

15. Diarrhea and Dehydration

16. Extremity Pain

17. Eye Problems and Visual Abnormalities

18. Fever

19. Gastrointestinal Bleeding

20. Genitourinary Problems

21. Headache

22. Heart Rate and Rhythm Abnormalities

23. Hematuria

24. Hypertension

25. Hypotension and Shock

26. Lines, Tubes, and Drains

27. Rashes

28. Respiratory Distress

29. Seizures

30. Urine Output Abnormalities

31. Vomiting

Laboratory-Related Problems

32. Acidosis and Alkalosis

33. Anemia, Thrombocytopenia, and Coagulation Abnormalities

34. Electrolyte Abnormalities

35. Glucose Disorders

36. Hyperbilirubinemia

Appendices

A. Pediatric Procedures

B. Resuscitation Calculations

C. Calculation of Creatinine Clearance

D. Calculation of Alveolar-Arterial Oxygen Gradient

Description

Ideal for any on-call professional, resident, or medical student, this popular reference covers the common problems you’ll encounter while on call without direct supervision in the hospital. On Call Pediatrics, 4th Edition, fits perfectly in your pocket, ready to provide key information in time-sensitive, challenging situations. You’ll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.

About the Authors

James Nocton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Rheumatology, Director, Pediatric Residency Training Program, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin and the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI; Formerly Chief Resident in Pediatrics, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH

Rainer Gedeit Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Critical Care, Associate Director, Pediatric Residency Training Program, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin and the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI

