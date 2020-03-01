On Call Neurology
4th Edition
On Call Series
Table of Contents
Marshall et al.: On Call Neurology, 4th edition
Introduction
1. Approach to the Neurologic Patient on Call: History Taking, Differential Diagnosis, and Anatomic Localization
2. The Neurologic Examiniation
3. Diagnostic Studies
Patient-Related Problems: The Common Calls
4. Acute Seizures and Status Epilepticus
5. Stupor and Coma
6. Acute Stroke
7. Spinal Cord Compression
8. Delirium and Amnesia
9. Head Injury
10. Focal Mass Lesions
11. Ataxia and Gait Failure
12. Acute Visual Disturbances
13. Increased Intracranial Pressure
14. Dizziness and Vertigo
15. Headache
16. Neuromuscular Respiratory Failure
17. Syncope
18. Pain Syndromes
19. Brain Death
Selected Neurologic Disorders
20. Nerve and Muscle Diseases
21. Demyelinating and Inflammatory Disorders of the Central Nervous System
22. Infections of the Central Nervous System
23. Neuro-oncology
24. Cerebrovascular Disease
25. Movement Disorders
26. Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders
27. Pediatric Neurology
28. Dementia
Appendices
On-Call Formulary
Description
Ideal for any on-call professional, resident, or medical student, this popular reference covers the common problems you’ll encounter while on call in the hospital. On Call Neurology, 4th Edition, by Drs. Randolph S. Marshall and Stephen A. Mayer, fits perfectly in your pocket, ready to provide key information in time-sensitive, challenging situations. You’ll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.
Key Features
- Features a logical, highly templated format so you can locate key information quickly.
- Reviews the indications for, and complications of, common neurodiagnostic tests.
- Delivers consistent, easy-to-follow coverage of the most common on-call problems and approaches, including what to do from the initial phone call, questions you should ask to assess the urgency of each situation, "Elevator Thoughts," how to immediately identify major threats to life, what to do at the bedside, and how to avoid common mistakes for every call.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323546942
About the Authors
Stephen Mayer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons; Director, Neurological Intensive Care Unit; Associate Attending Neurologist, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY
Randolph Marshall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology; Co-Director, Cerebral Localization Laboratory; Associate Attending Neurologist, New York- Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY