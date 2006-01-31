On Call Cardiology
3rd Edition
On Call Series
Table of Contents
Structure of the Book
Commonly Used Abbreviations
INTRODUCTION
1. Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems
2. Documentation of On-Call Problems
3. Examination for Extrathoracic Physical Signs of Heart Disease
4. Examination of the Heart
5. Rapid Guide to Relevant ECG Diagnosis
6. Guide to Chest X-ray Interpretation
PATIENT-RELATED PROBLEMS: THE COMMON CALLS
7. Chest Pain
8. Myocardial Infarction
9. Unstable Angina
10. Pericarditis
11. Cardiac Tamponade
12. Aortic Dissection
13. Hypotension and Cardiogenic Shock
14. Shortness of Breath
15. Edema
16. Bothersome Cough
17. Pulmonary Embolism
18. Acute Pulmonary Edema
19. Congestive Heart Failure
20. Palpitations/Arrhythmias
21. Bradycardia
22. Fever with Valve Murmur: Endocarditis
23. Hypertensive Crisis
24. Hypertension
25. Syncope
26. Cardiac Arrest
27. Deep Venous Thrombosis
28. Evaluation and Treatment of Patients with Murmurs
APPENDICES
A. Infusion Pump Charts
B. SI Units Conversion Table
C. Commonly Used Cardiovascular Drugs
D. Adverse Effects of Cardiac Drugs
E. Cardiac Drug Interactions
F. Drug Index
G. A Guide to the International ACLS Algorithms
INDEX
Description
Be on call with confidence! Successfully managing on-call situations requires a masterful combination of speed, skill, and knowledge. The pocket-sized titles in the On Call series provide you with immediate access to the vital, step-by-step information you need to rise to the occasion! When you're on call...alone...in the middle of the night...they're your answer books for what to do and how to do it quickly—from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication. The new printing includes an updated "Guide to the International ACLS Algorithms" (Appendix G) for the most current management protocols for cardiac arrest.
Key Features
- Provides easy-to-reference, specialty-specific guidance on how to manage problems that arise while on call without direct supervision.
- Catalogs the calls you are most likely to receive and provides you with the questions you should ask to assess the urgency of each situation.
- Details the ideal approach to diagnose and manage patients, communicate with colleagues and families, and avoid common mistakes for every call.
- Reviews the temporary orders appropriate for each call, as well as the general protocol, and the major threats to life you must consider before arriving at bedside.
- Indexes problems by disease as well as by symptoms to expedite your access to the answers you need.
- Includes a comprehensive collection of differential diagnoses and a detailed formulary of commonly used medications—a quick, alphabetically arranged reference for indications, drug dosages, routes of administration, side effects, contraindications, and modes of action.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 31st January 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416025375
About the Authors
M. Gabriel Khan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Ottawa, Cardiologist, Ottawa General Hospital, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Cardiologist at the Ottawa Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Ottawa, Canada