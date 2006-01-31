On Call Cardiology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416025375

On Call Cardiology

3rd Edition

On Call Series

Authors: M. Gabriel Khan
Paperback ISBN: 9781416025375
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st January 2006
Page Count: 544
Table of Contents

Structure of the Book

Commonly Used Abbreviations


INTRODUCTION

1. Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems

2. Documentation of On-Call Problems

3. Examination for Extrathoracic Physical Signs of Heart Disease

4. Examination of the Heart

5. Rapid Guide to Relevant ECG Diagnosis

6. Guide to Chest X-ray Interpretation


PATIENT-RELATED PROBLEMS: THE COMMON CALLS

7. Chest Pain

8. Myocardial Infarction

9. Unstable Angina

10. Pericarditis

11. Cardiac Tamponade

12. Aortic Dissection

13. Hypotension and Cardiogenic Shock

14. Shortness of Breath

15. Edema

16. Bothersome Cough

17. Pulmonary Embolism

18. Acute Pulmonary Edema

19. Congestive Heart Failure

20. Palpitations/Arrhythmias

21. Bradycardia

22. Fever with Valve Murmur: Endocarditis

23. Hypertensive Crisis

24. Hypertension

25. Syncope

26. Cardiac Arrest

27. Deep Venous Thrombosis

28. Evaluation and Treatment of Patients with Murmurs


APPENDICES

A. Infusion Pump Charts

B. SI Units Conversion Table

C. Commonly Used Cardiovascular Drugs

D. Adverse Effects of Cardiac Drugs

E. Cardiac Drug Interactions

F. Drug Index

G. A Guide to the International ACLS Algorithms


INDEX

Be on call with confidence! Successfully managing on-call situations requires a masterful combination of speed, skill, and knowledge. The pocket-sized titles in the On Call series provide you with immediate access to the vital, step-by-step information you need to rise to the occasion! When you're on call...alone...in the middle of the night...they're your answer books for what to do and how to do it quickly—from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication. The new printing includes an updated "Guide to the International ACLS Algorithms" (Appendix G) for the most current management protocols for cardiac arrest.

  • Provides easy-to-reference, specialty-specific guidance on how to manage problems that arise while on call without direct supervision.
  • Catalogs the calls you are most likely to receive and provides you with the questions you should ask to assess the urgency of each situation.
  • Details the ideal approach to diagnose and manage patients, communicate with colleagues and families, and avoid common mistakes for every call.
  • Reviews the temporary orders appropriate for each call, as well as the general protocol, and the major threats to life you must consider before arriving at bedside.
  • Indexes problems by disease as well as by symptoms to expedite your access to the answers you need.
  • Includes a comprehensive collection of differential diagnoses and a detailed formulary of commonly used medications—a quick, alphabetically arranged reference for indications, drug dosages, routes of administration, side effects, contraindications, and modes of action.

M. Gabriel Khan Author

Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Ottawa, Cardiologist, Ottawa General Hospital, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Cardiologist at the Ottawa Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Ottawa, Canada

