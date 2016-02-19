On Applications and Theory of Functional Equations focuses on the principles and advancement of numerical approaches used in functional equations.

The publication first offers information on the history of functional equations, noting that the research on functional equations originated in problems related to applied mathematics. The text also highlights the influence of J. d'Alembert, S. D. Poisson, E. Picard, and A. L. Cauchy in promoting the processes of numerical analyses involving functional equations. The role of vectors in solving functional equations is also noted.

The book ponders on the international Fifth Annual Meeting on Functional Equations, held in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada on April 24-30, 1967. The meeting gathered participants from America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. One of the topics presented at the meeting focuses on the survey of materials dealing with the progress of approaches in the processes and methodologies involved in solving problems dealing with functional equations. The influence, works, and contributions of A. L. Cauchy, G. Darboux, and G. S. Young to the field are also underscored.

