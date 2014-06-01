Research has clearly established a link between omega-3 fatty acids and general health, particularly cardiovascular health. Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Brain and Neurological Health is the first book to focus exclusively on the role of omega-3 fatty acids on general brain health. The articles in this collection illustrate omega-3 fatty acids' importance in longevity, cognitive impairment, and structure and function of the brain's neurons.

Research has established links between omega-3 fatty acids and the developing brain, aging, dementia, Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. This book encompasses some of the most recent research, including the role of omega-3 fatty acid supplements on hippocampal neurogenesis, substantia nigra modulation, migraine headaches, the developing brain in animals, sleep, and neurodegenerative diseases. This collection helps to push research forward toward a complete understanding of omega-3 fatty acids' relationship to brain and neurological health.