COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Omega-3 Delivery Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128213919

Omega-3 Delivery Systems

1st Edition

Production, Physical Characterization and Oxidative Stability

Editors: Pedro Garcia Moreno Charlotte Jacobsen Ann-Dorit Moltke Sørensen Senbetul Yesiltas
Paperback ISBN: 9780128213919
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
209.94
131.00
115.00
150.00
112.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Long chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) present numerous health benefits. Nevertheless, the consumption of natural products rich in omega-3 PUFA (e.g. fish, krill, and algae) is not enough to reach the daily-recommended values. Therefore, food industry is highly interested in producing omega-3 fortified foods.

Omega-3 Delivery Systems gives the reader an insight on the most recent updates for developing, characterizing and stabilizing both traditional and novel omega-3 delivery systems, as well as their final incorporation into food matrices and physicochemical changes during digestion. The book brings chapters on novel omega-3 delivery systems (e.g. high-fat emulsions, Pickering emulsions, electrosprayed capsules, solid lipid nanoparticles), the application of advances techniques to evaluate physical and oxidative stabilities (e.g. SAXS, SANS, ESR, super-resolution fluorescence microscopy), and new developments of food enrichment and physicochemical changes during digestion.

The book provides a unique multidisciplinary and multisectoral (having authors from industry and academy) approach.

Key Features

  • Brings a holistic approach of omega-3 delivery systems, bringing scientific understanding on production, physical characterization and oxidative stability
  • Covers key aspects to develop, characterize and use omega-3 delivery systems for food enrichment, considering physicochemical changes occurring during digestion
  • Serves as an interface between lipid oxidation and colloids chemistry, encapsulation techniques, soft matter physics, food development and nutrients bioavailability

Readership

Food scientists, soft matter physics, food engineers, industry professionals, academics personnel (lecturers and post-/under-graduate researchers)

Table of Contents

PART I: BACKGROUND
1. Introduction to delivery systems and stabilities issues
2. Health benefits of omega-3
3. Traditional and novel sources of omega-3
4. Extraction, refining, concentration and stabilization of omega-3 oils
5. Regulatory and market aspects

PART II: PHYSICAL CHARACTERIZATION
6. Traditional methods to physically characterize delivery systems
7. Confocal and electron (cryo-) microscopy
8. Microfluidics, ellipsometry and atomic force microscopy
9. X-rays and neutrons techniques
10. Electron spin resonance (ESR)

PART III: OXIDATIVE STABILITY MEASUREMENT
11. Lipid oxidation and traditional methods for evaluation
12. Use of Electron spin resonance for determining oxidative stability
13. Super-resolution fluorescence imaging

PART IV DELIVERY SYSTEMS – PRODUCTION AND PHYSICAL AND OXIDATIVE STABILITIES
14. Low fat (<50%) oil-in-water emulsions
15. High fat (>50%) oil-in-water emulsions
16. Pickering emulsions
17. Nanoemulsions
18. Spray-dried capsules and extrudates
19. Nano-microencapsulates produced by electrohydrodynamic processing
20. Solid lipid nanoparticles and nanostructured lipid carriers

PART V: FOOD ENRICHMENT, DIGESTION AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVES
21. Food enrichment
22. Structure aspects during digestion and bioavailability
23. Oxidative stability during digestion
24. Knowledge gaps and future perspectives

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128213919

About the Editors

Pedro Garcia Moreno

Pedro Jesús García Moreno is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Granada (Spain).

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Granada, Spain

Charlotte Jacobsen

Charlotte Jacobsen, Ph.D., is professor with special responsibilities in lipids and oxidation in foods. She leads the research group for Bioactives—Analysis and Application at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark. She obtained her M.Sc. in 1990 and her Ph.d. in 1999, both from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). During the last 20 years she has carried out research in the area of oxidative stability of foods enriched with functional lipids including omega-3 enriched foods. She is internationally renowned for her research in this area and she has received several awards for her work including the Danish Danisco price 2003 (40.000 $), the French La Médaille Chevreul 2010 awarded by Association Francaise pour l’étude des Corps Gras as well as two best paper awards from the American Oil Chemist’s society. She was appointed by EFSA as an expert in the Fish Oil working group under the Biohazard Panel to evaluate the potential hazard associated with human intake of refined fish oil. Her publication list includes more than 130 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters. Her research group collaborates with several large national and international companies such as Arla Foods (DK), Pronova (Norway), EPAX (Norway), Dupont (DK/US) and Glaxo Smith Kline (US/UK).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark

Ann-Dorit Moltke Sørensen

Ann-Dorit Moltke Sørensen works at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Denmark. Sorensen holds a PhD from the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark and a M.Sc. in Food Science and Technology, from the Technical University of Denmark

Affiliations and Expertise

National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, Denmark

Senbetul Yesiltas

Betul Yelsitas is a PhD student at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.