Long chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) present numerous health benefits. Nevertheless, the consumption of natural products rich in omega-3 PUFA (e.g. fish, krill, and algae) is not enough to reach the daily-recommended values. Therefore, food industry is highly interested in producing omega-3 fortified foods.

Omega-3 Delivery Systems gives the reader an insight on the most recent updates for developing, characterizing and stabilizing both traditional and novel omega-3 delivery systems, as well as their final incorporation into food matrices and physicochemical changes during digestion. The book brings chapters on novel omega-3 delivery systems (e.g. high-fat emulsions, Pickering emulsions, electrosprayed capsules, solid lipid nanoparticles), the application of advances techniques to evaluate physical and oxidative stabilities (e.g. SAXS, SANS, ESR, super-resolution fluorescence microscopy), and new developments of food enrichment and physicochemical changes during digestion.

The book provides a unique multidisciplinary and multisectoral (having authors from industry and academy) approach.