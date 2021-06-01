Omega-3 Delivery Systems
1st Edition
Production, Physical Characterization and Oxidative Stability
Description
Long chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) present numerous health benefits. Nevertheless, the consumption of natural products rich in omega-3 PUFA (e.g. fish, krill, and algae) is not enough to reach the daily-recommended values. Therefore, food industry is highly interested in producing omega-3 fortified foods.
Omega-3 Delivery Systems gives the reader an insight on the most recent updates for developing, characterizing and stabilizing both traditional and novel omega-3 delivery systems, as well as their final incorporation into food matrices and physicochemical changes during digestion. The book brings chapters on novel omega-3 delivery systems (e.g. high-fat emulsions, Pickering emulsions, electrosprayed capsules, solid lipid nanoparticles), the application of advances techniques to evaluate physical and oxidative stabilities (e.g. SAXS, SANS, ESR, super-resolution fluorescence microscopy), and new developments of food enrichment and physicochemical changes during digestion.
The book provides a unique multidisciplinary and multisectoral (having authors from industry and academy) approach.
Key Features
- Brings a holistic approach of omega-3 delivery systems, bringing scientific understanding on production, physical characterization and oxidative stability
- Covers key aspects to develop, characterize and use omega-3 delivery systems for food enrichment, considering physicochemical changes occurring during digestion
- Serves as an interface between lipid oxidation and colloids chemistry, encapsulation techniques, soft matter physics, food development and nutrients bioavailability
Readership
Food scientists, soft matter physics, food engineers, industry professionals, academics personnel (lecturers and post-/under-graduate researchers)
Table of Contents
PART I: BACKGROUND
1. Introduction to delivery systems and stabilities issues
2. Health benefits of omega-3
3. Traditional and novel sources of omega-3
4. Extraction, refining, concentration and stabilization of omega-3 oils
5. Regulatory and market aspects
PART II: PHYSICAL CHARACTERIZATION
6. Traditional methods to physically characterize delivery systems
7. Confocal and electron (cryo-) microscopy
8. Microfluidics, ellipsometry and atomic force microscopy
9. X-rays and neutrons techniques
10. Electron spin resonance (ESR)
PART III: OXIDATIVE STABILITY MEASUREMENT
11. Lipid oxidation and traditional methods for evaluation
12. Use of Electron spin resonance for determining oxidative stability
13. Super-resolution fluorescence imaging
PART IV DELIVERY SYSTEMS – PRODUCTION AND PHYSICAL AND OXIDATIVE STABILITIES
14. Low fat (<50%) oil-in-water emulsions
15. High fat (>50%) oil-in-water emulsions
16. Pickering emulsions
17. Nanoemulsions
18. Spray-dried capsules and extrudates
19. Nano-microencapsulates produced by electrohydrodynamic processing
20. Solid lipid nanoparticles and nanostructured lipid carriers
PART V: FOOD ENRICHMENT, DIGESTION AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVES
21. Food enrichment
22. Structure aspects during digestion and bioavailability
23. Oxidative stability during digestion
24. Knowledge gaps and future perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128213919
About the Editors
Pedro Garcia Moreno
Pedro Jesús García Moreno is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Granada (Spain).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Granada, Spain
Charlotte Jacobsen
Charlotte Jacobsen, Ph.D., is professor with special responsibilities in lipids and oxidation in foods. She leads the research group for Bioactives—Analysis and Application at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark. She obtained her M.Sc. in 1990 and her Ph.d. in 1999, both from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). During the last 20 years she has carried out research in the area of oxidative stability of foods enriched with functional lipids including omega-3 enriched foods. She is internationally renowned for her research in this area and she has received several awards for her work including the Danish Danisco price 2003 (40.000 $), the French La Médaille Chevreul 2010 awarded by Association Francaise pour l’étude des Corps Gras as well as two best paper awards from the American Oil Chemist’s society. She was appointed by EFSA as an expert in the Fish Oil working group under the Biohazard Panel to evaluate the potential hazard associated with human intake of refined fish oil. Her publication list includes more than 130 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters. Her research group collaborates with several large national and international companies such as Arla Foods (DK), Pronova (Norway), EPAX (Norway), Dupont (DK/US) and Glaxo Smith Kline (US/UK).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark
Ann-Dorit Moltke Sørensen
Ann-Dorit Moltke Sørensen works at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Denmark. Sorensen holds a PhD from the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark and a M.Sc. in Food Science and Technology, from the Technical University of Denmark
Affiliations and Expertise
National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, Denmark
Senbetul Yesiltas
Betul Yelsitas is a PhD student at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark
