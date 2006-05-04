Olive Oil
2nd Edition
Chemistry and Technology
Description
A staple food for thousands of years for the inhabitants of the Mediterranean region, olive oil is now becoming popular among consumers all over the world. Olive oil differs from other vegetable oils because it is used in its natural form and has unique flavor and other characteristics. More and more research suggests its healthful benefits including reduced risk of coronary heart disease. Olive Oil is a compact and readable text on the most important aspects of chemistry, technology, quality, analysis and biological importance of olive oil. The topics selected have been developing rapidly in recent years, and will provide the reader with a background to address more specific problems that may arise in the future. Readers can expect more contributors and chapters in the 2nd edition, as well as a glossary.
Key Features
- Includes the chemistry and properties of olive oils
- Contains details on the healthful properties of olive oil minor components
- Extensive informaton on the analysis and authentication of olive oils
- Features an overview on the economics of olive oil in the world market
Readership
Food scientists, health and nutrition researchers, olive oil producers
Table of Contents
Preface
PART 1: OVERVIEW AND ECONOMICS
Chapter 1: The Culture of the Olive Tree (Meditrranean World)
Aikaterini Polymerou-Kamilakis
Chapter 2: Characteristics of the Olive Tree and Olive Fruit
Dimitrios Boskou
Chapter 3: Olive Oil in the World Market
Vassilis Zampounis
PART 2: CHEMISTRY, PROPERTIES, HEALTH EFFECTS
Chapter 4: Olive Oil Composition
Dimitrios Boskou, Georgios Blekas, Maria Tsimidou
Chapter 5: Polar Phenolic Compounds
Dimitrios Boskou, Maria Tsimidou, Georgioss Blekas
Chapter 6: Olive Oil Quality
Maria Tsimidou
Chapter 7: Analysis and Authentication
Franca Angerosa, Christine Campestre, Lucia Giansante
Chapter 8: Healthful Properties of Olive Oil Minor Components
Francesco Visioli, Paola Bogani, and Claudio Galli
PART 3: PROCESSING AND APPLICATION
9: Olive Oil Extraction
Christos Petrakis
Chapter 10: Treatments and Modifications
Dimitrios Boskou
Chapter 11: Storage and Packing
Dimitrios Boskou
Chapter 12: Culinary Applications
Dimitrios Boskou
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press and AOCS Press 2006
- Published:
- 4th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press and AOCS Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781893997882
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043547
About the Editor
Dimitrios Boskou
Dimitrios Boskou received his diploma and doctor’s degree in chemistry from the School of Chemistry, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Hellas; his Ph.D.in Food Science from the University of London; and a Doctor of Science degree from the School of Chemistry, Aristotle University. He served as an assistant lecturer, assistant professor, associate professor, professor, and head of the Laboratory of Food Chemistry and Technology, School of Chemistry, Aristotle University (1970-2006). In the period from 1986 to 1998 he was a member of the IUPAC Oils, Fats, and Derivatives Commission. He served as a member of the Supreme Chemical Council, Athens (1995-2005), and a member of the Scientific Committee for Food of the European Commission and an expert of the Food Additives Panel of the European Food Safety Authority (1995-2012).
Dr. Boskou has published over 90 papers and reviews. He is the editor of 7 books and the author of 20 chapters in books related to the major and minor constituents of fats, natural antioxidants, olive oil, and heated fats, published in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, India, and Croatia. He is also a contributor to international scientific encyclopedias and the Lexicon of Lipid Nutrition, a joint IUPAC/IUNS work.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dimitrios Boskou, Professor Emeritus, School of Chemistry, Aristotle University, Thessaloniki, Hellas