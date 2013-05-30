Oligomerization in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123869319, 9780123869500

Oligomerization in Health and Disease, Volume 117

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jesus Giraldo Francisco Ciruela
eBook ISBN: 9780123869500
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123869319
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th May 2013
Page Count: 656
Table of Contents

Section I. Structural, Physico-Chemical, and Evolutionary Aspects of Protein Oligomerization

  1. Evolutionary, Physico-Chemical and Functional Mechanisms of Protein Homooligomerization

    2.

  2. Structural, Evolutionary and Assembly Principles of Protein Oligomerization

    3.

  3. Physico-Chemical Principles of Protein Aggregation

    4.

  4. Structural Aspects of Amyloid Formation

    5.

    Section II. Oligomerization in Seven-Transmembrane Receptors

  5. Quaternary Structure Predictions and Structural Communication Features of GPCR Dimers

    6.

  6. Challenges in the Development of Heteromer-GPCR-Based Drugs

    7.

  7. Oligomerization of GPCRs in Health and Disease on "Di/Oligomerisation of GPCRS; Mechanisms and Functional Significance"

    8.

  8. G Protein-Coupled Receptor Heterocomplexes in Neuropsychiatric Disorders

    9.

  9. Disease-Specific Heteromerization of G Protein-Coupled Receptors that Target Drugs of Abuse

    10.

    Section III. Oligomerization in Ion Channels

  10. Social Networking among Voltage-Gated Potassium Channels

    11.

  11. Oligomerization of the Mitochondrial Protein VDAC1: From Structure to Function and Cancer Therapy

    12.

  12. Consequences of Dimerization of the Voltage Gated Proton Channel

    13.

  13. Receptor Heteromeric Assembly, How it Works and Why it Matters - The Case of Ionotropic Glutamate Receptors

    14.

    Section IV. Oligomerization in Enzymes

  14. The Structural Basis for the Allosteric Regulation of Ribonucleotide Reductase

    15.

  15. Oligomerization of Dynamin Superfamily Proteins in Health and Disease

    16.

  16. Multimerization of the Dnmt3a DNA Methyltransferase and its Functional Implications

    17.

  17. Oligomerization in Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress Signaling

    18.

    Section V. Oligomerization in Regulatory Proteins

  18. Toll-IL-1-Receptor-Containing Adaptor Molecule-1 (TICAM-1), a Signaling Adaptor Linking Innate Immunity to Adaptive Immunity

    19.

  19. Assembly of Gamma-Tubulin Ring Complexes: Implications for Cell Biology and Disease

    20.

  20. Chemokine Oligomerization in Cell Signaling and Migration

    21.

  21. Oligomerization of Rab/Effector Complexes in the Regulation of Vesicle Trafficking

Description

This special volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science focuses on oligomerization in health and disease.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine

Reviews

Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jesus Giraldo Serial Volume Editor

Dr.Jesús Giraldo currently teaches at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain

Francisco Ciruela Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Francisco Ciruela currently teaches at University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Barcelona, Spain

