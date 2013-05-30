Oligomerization in Health and Disease, Volume 117
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Structural, Physico-Chemical, and Evolutionary Aspects of Protein Oligomerization
- Evolutionary, Physico-Chemical and Functional Mechanisms of Protein Homooligomerization
- Structural, Evolutionary and Assembly Principles of Protein Oligomerization
- Physico-Chemical Principles of Protein Aggregation
- Structural Aspects of Amyloid Formation
- Quaternary Structure Predictions and Structural Communication Features of GPCR Dimers
- Challenges in the Development of Heteromer-GPCR-Based Drugs
- Oligomerization of GPCRs in Health and Disease on "Di/Oligomerisation of GPCRS; Mechanisms and Functional Significance"
- G Protein-Coupled Receptor Heterocomplexes in Neuropsychiatric Disorders
- Disease-Specific Heteromerization of G Protein-Coupled Receptors that Target Drugs of Abuse
- Social Networking among Voltage-Gated Potassium Channels
- Oligomerization of the Mitochondrial Protein VDAC1: From Structure to Function and Cancer Therapy
- Consequences of Dimerization of the Voltage Gated Proton Channel
- Receptor Heteromeric Assembly, How it Works and Why it Matters - The Case of Ionotropic Glutamate Receptors
- The Structural Basis for the Allosteric Regulation of Ribonucleotide Reductase
- Oligomerization of Dynamin Superfamily Proteins in Health and Disease
- Multimerization of the Dnmt3a DNA Methyltransferase and its Functional Implications
- Oligomerization in Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress Signaling
- Toll-IL-1-Receptor-Containing Adaptor Molecule-1 (TICAM-1), a Signaling Adaptor Linking Innate Immunity to Adaptive Immunity
- Assembly of Gamma-Tubulin Ring Complexes: Implications for Cell Biology and Disease
- Chemokine Oligomerization in Cell Signaling and Migration
- Oligomerization of Rab/Effector Complexes in the Regulation of Vesicle Trafficking
Section II. Oligomerization in Seven-Transmembrane Receptors
Section III. Oligomerization in Ion Channels
Section IV. Oligomerization in Enzymes
Section V. Oligomerization in Regulatory Proteins
Description
This special volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science focuses on oligomerization in health and disease.
Readership
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 30th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123869500
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123869319
Reviews
Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jesus Giraldo Serial Volume Editor
Dr.Jesús Giraldo currently teaches at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain
Francisco Ciruela Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Francisco Ciruela currently teaches at University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Barcelona, Spain