SECTION I. CLINICAL PRESENTATION AND QUALITY OF LIFE

1. Clinical Presentation in Adults - Brain

2. Clinical Presentation of Spinal Oligodendrogliomas

3. Oligodendrogliomas – Atypical Clinical Presentations

4. Clinical Presentation of Pediatric Oligodendrogliomas

5. Seizures & Oligo’s

6. Living with Oligodendroglioma

SECTION II. PATHOLOGY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY

7. Origin and Development of Oligodendroglioma

8. Pathology and Molecular Biology Oligo’s

9. The role of biomarkers in the diagnosis and treatment of oligodendrogliomas

10. Prospects of translational proteomics and protein microarrays in oligodendroglioma

11. Pathology of Pediatric Oligodendroglioma

SECTION III. NEURO-IMAGING

12. CT Imaging of Oligodendroglioma

13. Routine and Advanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Oligodendrogliomas

14. Advanced [11C]Methionine and [18F]FDG Positron Emission Tomography for Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow Up of Oligodendrogliomas

15. Neuroimaging of Pediatric Oligodendrogliomas

SECTION IV. SURGICAL THERAPY

16. Oligodendrogliomas: Basic Techniques in Surgery

17. Oligodendrogliomas: Advanced Techniques in Surgery

18. Surgical management of 1p/19q co-deleted oligodendrogliomas WHO grade II and III

19. Surgical Results in Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma (AO) and Anaplastic Oligoastrocytoma (AOA)

20. Surgical Management of Pediatric Oligodendroglioma

SECTION V. RADIATION THERAPY

21. Basic Principles of Brain Tumor Radiotherapy

22. Standard External Beam Radiation Therapy for Oligodendroglioma

23. Stereotactic Radiosurgery in the management of Oligodendroglioma

24. Proton Beam Therapy for Oligodendroglioma

25. Interstitial Brachytherapy treatment for Oligodendrogliomas

26. The Role of Radiation in Pediatric Oligodendrogliomas

SECTION VI. CHEMOTHERAPY AND IMMUNOTHERAPY

27. Basic Principles of Brain Tumor Chemotherapy

28. The use of PCV Chemotherapy in Oligodendrogliomas

29. Temozolomide Chemotherapy for Oligodendroglial Tumors

30. Miscellaneous Chemotherapy Approaches to Oligodendroglial Tumors

31. Molecular Therapy for Oligodendrogliomas

32. Bevacizumab for Recurrent Anaplastic Oligodendroglial Tumors

33. Pediatric Oligodendroglioma

34. Immune Checkpoint Blockade in Glioma