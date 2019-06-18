Oligodendroglioma
1st Edition
Clinical Presentation, Pathology, Molecular Biology, Imaging, and Treatment
Description
Oligodendroglioma: Clinical Presentation, Pathology, Molecular Biology, Imaging, and Treatment features the latest "cutting-edge" molecular biology, molecular therapeutics, imaging, immunotherapy, and research methods on the topic of oligodendrogliomas. The most detailed and comprehensive resource on the subject, it provides up-to-date information on clinical presentation, pathology, molecular biology, and treatment methods, including immunotherapy. This book is a critical for students, physicians and researchers in the fields of neuroscience, neuro-oncology, neurosurgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, and others working in research or with patients.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date information regarding the clinical presentation, pathology, molecular biology, and methods for the treatment of oligodendroglioma brain tumors, including surgical therapy, radiotherapy, molecular therapeutics, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy
- Broadly appeals to anyone interested in the field of neuro-oncology and the treatment of patients with oligodendrogliomas
- Useful to clinicians interested in a thorough overview of the basic science and treatment of oligodendrogliomas
- Includes a section on immunotherapy, with updates on the use of vaccines and immune-based treatment approaches applied to oligodendrogliomas
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurobiologists, neuro-oncologists, neurologists, post-doctoral fellows, researchers, graduate students in biological and biomedical sciences
Table of Contents
SECTION I. CLINICAL PRESENTATION AND QUALITY OF LIFE
1. Clinical Presentation in Adults - Brain
2. Clinical Presentation of Spinal Oligodendrogliomas
3. Oligodendrogliomas – Atypical Clinical Presentations
4. Clinical Presentation of Pediatric Oligodendrogliomas
5. Seizures & Oligo’s
6. Living with Oligodendroglioma
SECTION II. PATHOLOGY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY
7. Origin and Development of Oligodendroglioma
8. Pathology and Molecular Biology Oligo’s
9. The role of biomarkers in the diagnosis and treatment of oligodendrogliomas
10. Prospects of translational proteomics and protein microarrays in oligodendroglioma
11. Pathology of Pediatric Oligodendroglioma
SECTION III. NEURO-IMAGING
12. CT Imaging of Oligodendroglioma
13. Routine and Advanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Oligodendrogliomas
14. Advanced [11C]Methionine and [18F]FDG Positron Emission Tomography for Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow Up of Oligodendrogliomas
15. Neuroimaging of Pediatric Oligodendrogliomas
SECTION IV. SURGICAL THERAPY
16. Oligodendrogliomas: Basic Techniques in Surgery
17. Oligodendrogliomas: Advanced Techniques in Surgery
18. Surgical management of 1p/19q co-deleted oligodendrogliomas WHO grade II and III
19. Surgical Results in Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma (AO) and Anaplastic Oligoastrocytoma (AOA)
20. Surgical Management of Pediatric Oligodendroglioma
SECTION V. RADIATION THERAPY
21. Basic Principles of Brain Tumor Radiotherapy
22. Standard External Beam Radiation Therapy for Oligodendroglioma
23. Stereotactic Radiosurgery in the management of Oligodendroglioma
24. Proton Beam Therapy for Oligodendroglioma
25. Interstitial Brachytherapy treatment for Oligodendrogliomas
26. The Role of Radiation in Pediatric Oligodendrogliomas
SECTION VI. CHEMOTHERAPY AND IMMUNOTHERAPY
27. Basic Principles of Brain Tumor Chemotherapy
28. The use of PCV Chemotherapy in Oligodendrogliomas
29. Temozolomide Chemotherapy for Oligodendroglial Tumors
30. Miscellaneous Chemotherapy Approaches to Oligodendroglial Tumors
31. Molecular Therapy for Oligodendrogliomas
32. Bevacizumab for Recurrent Anaplastic Oligodendroglial Tumors
33. Pediatric Oligodendroglioma
34. Immune Checkpoint Blockade in Glioma
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131596
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128131589
About the Editor
Nina Paleologos
Dr. Paleologos is currently Director of Neuro Oncology and Director of Neurology for Advocate Medical Group, the largest physician group in Illinois, with Advocate Healthcare including 12 Hospitals in Illinois. Advocate Healthcare is also part of Advocate Aurora Health. She is also Professor (Adjunct) of Neurological Sciences, Rush University Medical School in Chicago, IL. She has published over 60 journal articles and book chapters in the fields of Neuro-Oncology and Neurology. She has been named as a Best Doctor’s in America (2005-2019) and as a Top Doctor in Chicago in Neurology for several years. She was one of two neuro oncologists named as Chicago Magazine's best neuro oncologists in Chicago and received a Career Acheivement Award from the Chicago Neurological Society for "exceptional expertise, knowledge, dedication and recognition in the field of Neuro-Oncology" in 2013. She has been Chair of the Section of Neurology for the American Academy of Neurology, and is Chairman of the Neuro Oncology Exam Committee for the United Council of Neurological Subspecialities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Neuro-Oncology and Medical Director of Neurology, Advocate Medical Group, Advocate Healthcare; Professor (Adjunct) of Neurological Sciences, Rush University Medical School, Chicago, IL, USA
Herbert Newton
Dr. Newton is currently the Director of the Neuro-Oncology Center and CNS Oncology Program at the Florida Hospital Cancer Institute and Florida Hospital Orlando. He recently retired as a Professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Oncology at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University and the James Cancer Hospital, and was the holder of the Esther Dardinger Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology. He trained in Neuro-Oncology with Drs. Jerome Posner and William Shapiro at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and since then had been in academic Neuro-Oncology for over 25 years – until his retirement. He has published more than 220 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, and is the Chief Editor or Co-Editor of nine textbooks in the field of Neurology and Neuro-Oncology. In addition, he has been listed as a Best Doctor (Neurology) and Top Doctor for Cancer (Neuro-Oncology) for the past 18 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Neuro-Oncology Center; Medical Director, CNS Oncology Program, Advent Health Cancer Institute, Advent Health Medical Group Orlando, FL, United States