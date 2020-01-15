Olgomerization in Health and Disease, Volume 169
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Computational prediction and re-design of aberrant oligomerization
Salvador Ventura
2. Oligomerization of G protein-coupled receptors: an historical overview
Sergi Ferré & Francisco Ciruela
3. Prediction and targeting of GPCR oligomer interfaces
Irina S Moreira
4. GPCR Oligomerization dynamics: Functional consequences
Terence Hebert
5. GPCR heteromerization in neuropsychiatric disorders
Javier González-Maeso
6. Structural basis of regulation and oligomerization of human cystathionine β-synthase.
Luis Alfonso Martínez-Cruz
7. Oligomerization of Porphobilinogen Synthase
Eileen K Jaffe
Description
Olgomerization in Health and Disease, Volume 169 in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series provides in-depth reviews on topics of exceptional scientiﬁc importance. Topics of note in this new release include Computational prediction and re-design of aberrant oligomerization, Oligomerization of G protein-coupled receptors: an historical overview, Prediction and targeting of GPCR oligomer interfaces, GPCR Oligomerization dynamics: Functional consequences, GPCR heteromerization in neuropsychiatric disorders, Structural basis of regulation and oligomerization of human cystathionine β-synthase, and Oligomerization of Porphobilinogen Synthase.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive coverage of molecular biology
- Presents ample use of tables, diagrams, schemata and color figures to enhance the reader's ability to rapidly grasp the information provided
- Contains contributions from renowned experts in the field of molecular biology
Readership
Scientists working actively in a field, including those at levels ranging from graduate student to senior investigator. New investigators to a field who wish to familiarize themselves with the latest work
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 15th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128179291
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jesus Giraldo Serial Volume Editor
Dr.Jesús Giraldo currently teaches at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain
Francisco Ciruela Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Francisco Ciruela currently teaches at University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Barcelona, Spain