Olgomerization in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128179291

Olgomerization in Health and Disease, Volume 169

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jesus Giraldo Francisco Ciruela
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128179291
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th January 2020
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. Computational prediction and re-design of aberrant oligomerization
Salvador Ventura
2. Oligomerization of G protein-coupled receptors: an historical overview
Sergi Ferré & Francisco Ciruela
3. Prediction and targeting of GPCR oligomer interfaces
Irina S Moreira
4. GPCR Oligomerization dynamics: Functional consequences
Terence Hebert
5. GPCR heteromerization in neuropsychiatric disorders
Javier González-Maeso
6. Structural basis of regulation and oligomerization of human cystathionine β-synthase.
Luis Alfonso Martínez-Cruz
7. Oligomerization of Porphobilinogen Synthase
Eileen K Jaffe

Description

Olgomerization in Health and Disease, Volume 169 in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series provides in-depth reviews on topics of exceptional scientiﬁc importance. Topics of note in this new release include Computational prediction and re-design of aberrant oligomerization, Oligomerization of G protein-coupled receptors: an historical overview, Prediction and targeting of GPCR oligomer interfaces, GPCR Oligomerization dynamics: Functional consequences, GPCR heteromerization in neuropsychiatric disorders, Structural basis of regulation and oligomerization of human cystathionine β-synthase, and Oligomerization of Porphobilinogen Synthase.

Key Features

  • Includes comprehensive coverage of molecular biology
  • Presents ample use of tables, diagrams, schemata and color figures to enhance the reader's ability to rapidly grasp the information provided
  • Contains contributions from renowned experts in the field of molecular biology

Readership

Scientists working actively in a field, including those at levels ranging from graduate student to senior investigator. New investigators to a field who wish to familiarize themselves with the latest work

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128179291

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jesus Giraldo Serial Volume Editor

Dr.Jesús Giraldo currently teaches at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain

Francisco Ciruela Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Francisco Ciruela currently teaches at University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Barcelona, Spain

