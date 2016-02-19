Olfaction and Taste II
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Symposium Held in Tokyo, September 1965
Description
Wenner-Gren Center International Symposium Series, Volume 8: Olfaction and Taste II covers the proceedings of the Second International Symposium, held in Tokyo, Japan on September 1965.
This book is composed of 53 chapters that bring together theoretical and experimental studies on the chemoreception in insects, other invertebrates and vertebrates, from fishes to the monkey, and their significance in delineating human olfaction and taste. Other chapters deal with the study of the chemoreceptive organs and their related parts of the nervous system, which will be helpful in the analysis of the function of other sensory organs and their neural connections. This book also discusses the evidence that the epithelium of the front of the tongue has other properties than that of the back of the tongue as far as the conversion of its cells into gustatory cells is concerned under the influence of the outgrowing gustatory nerve fibers. The remaining chapters describe the transmission and decoding of coded information from the receptors in the central nervous system. This book is of value to biologists, physiologists, and research workers who are interested in the complex mechanism of olfaction and taste.
Table of Contents
Opening Address
Correlations between Stereochemical Assessments and Organoleptic Analysis of Odorous Compounds
Experiments on the Specificities of Human Olfaction. Part 2
The Frequency Component Hypothesis in Relation to the Coding Mechanism in the Olfactory Bulb
Properties of Receptors through Molecular Parameters of Odorivectors
Spatio-Temporal Patterning of Response in the Olfactory System
The Effect of Concentration upon the Spatiotemporal Coding of Odorants
Low Frequency Molecular Vibration in Relation to Odor
Are OEG's Generator Potentials?
Slow Potential Changes induced in the Olfactory Bulb by Central and Peripheral Stimuli
Olfactory Receptor Reaction to the Lesion of the Olfactory Bubl
Olfactory Perception in Birds
Single Unit Responses of Olfactory Receptors in Vultures
The Definition of Primary and Accessory Areas of Olfaction as the Basis for a Classification of Decreased Olfactory Acuity
A Comparative Study of Neural and Psychophysical Responses to Gustatory Stimuli
Measurement of Human Gustatory Perception Using the Parotid Gland Secretion Rate
Relations between Taste Qualities and Parotid Gland Secretion Rate
Gustatory Response to L-Amino Acids in Man
The Effect of Denture Factors on the Gustatory Sensitivity of Denture Wearers
On the Mechanism of the Taste Defect in Familial Dysautonomia
Study on the Parotid Salivary Secretion due to Taste Stimuli in Rabbits
The Electrolytic Concentration of Salivary Conditional and Unconditional Reflexes
Behavioral Technique to Analyze a Dog's Ability to Discriminate Flavors in Commercial Food Products
The Sensory and Behavioral Factors in Taste Preferences
Sugar Receptor and a-Amino Acid in the Rat
Patterns of Impulses Produced by MSG and 5'-Ribonucleotides in Taste Units of the Rat
Neurophysiological Studies on Taste Effectiveness of Chemical Taste Enhancers
The Innate Appetite for Salt Exhibited by Sodium-deficient Sheep
Electrophysiological Analysis of Taste Effectiveness of Soda Water and CO2 Gas
Hormonal Regulation of the Spontaneous Sodium Chloride Appetite of Rats
The Glossopharyngeal Nerve Response to Taste and Thermal Stimuli in the Rat, Rabbit and Cat
Action and Interaction of Ethyl Alcohol and Some Other Substances on the Receptors of the Tongue
Gustatory Impulses—their Number and Temporal Patterns
The Afferent Innervation of the Tongue of the Sheep
Anion Influences on Taste Receptor Response
Altered Taste Responses from Cross-regenerated Taste Nerves in the Rat
Chemotopic Coding for Sucrose and Quinine Hydrochloride in the Nucleus of the Fasciculus Solitarius
Thalamic Representation of Taste Qualities and Temperature Change in the Cat
Specific Unitary Osmereceptor Potentials and Spiking Patterns from Giant Nerve Cells Sensory Coding in a Neural In Vivo Model
Chemoreceptors in Brain to y-hydroxybutyrate through Cerebrospinal Fluid of Dogs
The Electro-odocell for Inspection and Grading of Meat and
Some Effects of Olfactory Stimulation on Locomotory Patterns in Fish
Investigations of External Chemoreceptors of Fishes
Studies on the Stimulation of Chemoreceptors of Freshwater Fish by Dilute Solutions of Electrolytes
Occurrence of a Viscous Substance at the Tip of the Labellar Taste Hair of the Blowfly
Inhibition and Excitation of Single Insect Olfactory Receptors, and their Role as a Primary Sensory Code
Hydrocarbon Inhibition of Primary Chemoreceptor Cells
Electrical and Behavioral Responses to Amino Acid Stimulation in the Blowfly
Maxillary Chemoreceptors in the Silkworm
Study on the Participation of Metals in the Olfactory Response of Housefly
Observations on the Tastebuds in Suncus Murinus
Effects of Salts on the Sugar Receptor of the Fleshfly
Some Factors Governing Olfactory and Gustatory Responses of Insects
Differential Impedance Changes of the Olfactory Mucosa with Odorous Stimulation
List of Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 844
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223520