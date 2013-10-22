Older People
4th Edition
Issues and Innovations in Care
Description
Now in its fourth edition trusted textbook Older People: Issues and Innovations in Care provides a unique collection of conversations and commentaries by leading international and local experts on a range of contemporary issues around the care of older people.
Featuring six new chapters, current research and policy changes, the esteemed author team continue to highlight the importance of interdisciplinary healthcare in providing a comprehensive, person-centred approach to care.
This edition encourages readers to explore care issues, innovations and change, and to utilise evidence-based practice to improve the care of older people and their families.
Key Features
- - Editors’ comments precede each chapter, providing a snapshot of the issues addressed.
- - Dementia care has an increased focus.
- New chapters include:
- - Caring for older people: issues for consumers
- - Younger people in residential aged care facilities
- - Health and care of older Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples
- - Alzheimer’s dementia: neuropsychology, early diagnosis and intervention
- - Self-esteem, dignity and finding meaning in dementia
- - My journey of heartbreak: my parents and Alzheimer’s disease.
- - Vignettes highlight innovative approaches to care that result in improved health outcomes for older people.
- - Key points are woven through the text to reiterate vital information relevant to nurses and aged care workers.
- - Reflective questions encourage critical thinking as an instrument for improving practice.
- - In-text references are made to video interviews available on the Evolve site.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2014
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581639
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541633
About the Author
Rhonda Nay
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Gerontic Nursing, Gerontic Nursing Professional Unit and Clinical School Bundoora Extended Care Centre, La Trobe University, Melbourne, VIC, Australia.
Sally Garratt
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing, LaTrobe University, Melbourne, VIC, Australia