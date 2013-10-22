Now in its fourth edition trusted textbook Older People: Issues and Innovations in Care provides a unique collection of conversations and commentaries by leading international and local experts on a range of contemporary issues around the care of older people.

Featuring six new chapters, current research and policy changes, the esteemed author team continue to highlight the importance of interdisciplinary healthcare in providing a comprehensive, person-centred approach to care.

This edition encourages readers to explore care issues, innovations and change, and to utilise evidence-based practice to improve the care of older people and their families.

