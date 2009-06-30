Older People
3rd Edition
Issues and Innovations in Care
Description
This edition captures the underlying new approach in patient centred care and thinking from a multidisciplinary perspective. It highlights the most recent ideas and experiences of policy analysts, nurses, doctors, allied health professionals and the consumer experience from both Australia and Internationally. Contemporary research compliments the vignettes of practice and in conjunction with accompanying ‘video’ clips serve to capture the realities of caring for older people in our society.
Key Features
- Change in focus of health care system with the patient centered care taking precedence and this new philosophy is incorporated into the third edition
- Key focus on issues and innovations in aged care, with evidence-based examples and clinical vignettes included throughout the new edition
- Cases are incorporated into each chapter to re-enforce and highlight many issues faced by nurses and health care workers in aged care
- Written by experts in the field of aged care
- Accompanying DVD, provides video clips of interviews with health practitioners and it highlights innovations to health care demands; issues such as dementia and broader aging issues. These serve to re-enforce the underpinning interdisciplinary and innovative approach of the third edition.
- An Evolve ebooks will be available of this title
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2009
- Published:
- 30th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578981
About the Author
Rhonda Nay
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Gerontic Nursing, Gerontic Nursing Professional Unit and Clinical School Bundoora Extended Care Centre, La Trobe University, Melbourne, VIC, Australia.
Sally Garratt
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing, LaTrobe University, Melbourne, VIC, Australia
