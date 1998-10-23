Older People, Nursing & Mental Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750624404

Older People, Nursing & Mental Health

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Crump Jim Marr Maria Scurfield Stuart Darby
Paperback ISBN: 9780750624404
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd October 1998
Page Count: 208
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A much needed practical nursing text addressing the complex problems posed by the growing number of elderly people with mental health problems. The book can be used as an everyday companion for qualified nurses or for teaching health care assistants and students about practical interventions, therapeutic approaches and for developing knowledge and attitudes. Wider issues are considered, including the care continuum through acute to continuing care, and different care environments.

Table of Contents

Exploring the myths and stereotypes of mental health in old age; Social construction of old age and its impact on mental health; Mental illness in old age; Developing therapeutic nursing relationships with older people; Supporting the carers of older people with mental health needs; Acute confusional states; Depression in old age; Challenging behaviour; Dealing with dilemmas; Quality assurance and standard setting in hospitals

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750624404

About the Author

Alan Crump

Affiliations and Expertise

RCN FOCUS Group Treasurer; Charge Nurse, Seacroft Hospital, Leeds, UK

Jim Marr

Affiliations and Expertise

RCN FOCUS Vice Chair; Mental Health Services Manager, Westminster Healthcare, UK

Maria Scurfield

Affiliations and Expertise

RCN FOCUS Group; Clinical Nurse Manager, Priority Healthcare, Wearside, Sunderland, UK

Stuart Darby

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Head of Nursing Development, Camden and Islington Community Health Services NHS Trust, Chair of RCN Focus on Older People, Nursing and Mental Health

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.