Older People, Nursing & Mental Health
1st Edition
Description
A much needed practical nursing text addressing the complex problems posed by the growing number of elderly people with mental health problems. The book can be used as an everyday companion for qualified nurses or for teaching health care assistants and students about practical interventions, therapeutic approaches and for developing knowledge and attitudes. Wider issues are considered, including the care continuum through acute to continuing care, and different care environments.
Table of Contents
Exploring the myths and stereotypes of mental health in old age; Social construction of old age and its impact on mental health; Mental illness in old age; Developing therapeutic nursing relationships with older people; Supporting the carers of older people with mental health needs; Acute confusional states; Depression in old age; Challenging behaviour; Dealing with dilemmas; Quality assurance and standard setting in hospitals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 23rd October 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750624404
About the Author
Alan Crump
Affiliations and Expertise
RCN FOCUS Group Treasurer; Charge Nurse, Seacroft Hospital, Leeds, UK
Jim Marr
Affiliations and Expertise
RCN FOCUS Vice Chair; Mental Health Services Manager, Westminster Healthcare, UK
Maria Scurfield
Affiliations and Expertise
RCN FOCUS Group; Clinical Nurse Manager, Priority Healthcare, Wearside, Sunderland, UK
Stuart Darby
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Head of Nursing Development, Camden and Islington Community Health Services NHS Trust, Chair of RCN Focus on Older People, Nursing and Mental Health