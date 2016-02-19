Old and New Problems in Elementary Particles
1st Edition
Description
Old and New Problems in Elementary Particles provides information pertinent to elementary-particle physics. This book examines the types of problems facing high-energy physicists. Comprised of 20 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the fundamental properties of Dirac poles, with emphasis on the spin, the electric-dipole moment, and the mass. This text then examines the applications of supergain antenna, which is an interesting cautionary model against an oversimplified application of the notion of indeterminacy. Other chapters explain the uninhibited adoption of a uniform and natural experimental definition of resonance or particle with respect to hadrons. This book illustrates as well how insight into strong-interaction dynamics may be improved by a precise definition of the particle-resonance concept. The final chapter deals with the derivation of the Alder–Weisberger relation, which links the ratio of the two weak coupling constants of the nucleon with an integral over pion absorption cross-sections. Physicists and researchers will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Prefazione
On the Dirac Magnetic Poles
1. Introduction1
2. The Main Properties of Dirac Poles
2.1. The Spin, the Electric-dipole Moment and the Mass
2.2. Coupling Constant and Production Crosssection
2.3. Energy Losses by Ionization, Čerenkov Emission and Bremsstrahlung
2.4. The Scattering
2.5. The Binding
3. The Experimental Searches for Dirac Poles
3.1. Experiments with Accelerators
3.2. Experiments with Primary Cosmic Rays
4. A Few Remarks about Dirac’s Monopole Theory
4.1. Properties of Symmetry of a Theory Which includes Magnetic Poles
4.2. A Few Comments on the First quantization Theory
4.3. A Few Remarks about Second Quantization
Spontaneous SU3 Breaking
1. Introduction
2. Spontaneous SU3 Breaking
3. Effects of Weak and Electromagnetic Interactions
4. Stability of Solutions
5. Summary and Conclusions
On Supergain Antennae
1. Introduction
2. A General Theorem
3. Application of the General Theorem to Emission
4. Application of the General Theorem to Absorption
5. Antennae; the Reciprocity Theorem
6. The Principle of Indeterminacy
7. Transitions in Atoms and Nuclei
8. Practical Possibilities
Aspects of the Resonance-Particle-Pole Relationship Which May Be Useful in the Planning and Analysis of Experiments
1. Introduction
2. Certain Basic S-Matrix Concepts
3. The Breit-Wigner Extrapolation
4. Extrapolation to Poles on the Real Axis
5. General Problem of Extrapolation, Particle Multiplicity
6. Pole Locations and Particle Masses
7. Dynamical Equivalence of Different Pole Positions
8. Conclusion
The Relativistic Energy-Momentum Tensor of the Electromagnetic Field in Matter
Sum Rules for Photon Processes
Propagation of Signals and Particles
Some Recent Experiments at DESY
Introduction
1. Photoproduction of Wide-Angle Electron-Positron Pairs at High Energies
2. Electromagnetic Form Factors of the Proton
3. Photoproduction
3.1. Total Cross-section of the Photoproduction of the Vector Mesons ρ, ω , φ
3.2. Photoproduction of η°-mesons in the Coulomb Field of Heavy Nuclei and the ηº-Lifetime
3.3. Photoproduction of Single π+-mesons between 1.2 and 3.0 GeV at Very Small Angles
Future of Neutrino Physics with Large Chambers
Prospects for the Muon-Electron Problem
1. Introduction
2. Static Properties of the Leptons
2.1 Masses
2.2. Statistics
2.3. Magnetic Moments
3. High-Energy Electromagnetic Processes
3.1. Lepton-proton Scattering
3.2. Pair Production, Bremsstrahlung, Tridents
3.3. Clashing e+e- Beams
4. Weak Interactions
4.1. Muon Capture
4.2. Neutrino Interactions
4.3. Decay of Heavy Particles
4.4. Search for New Leptons
5. Conclusions
Hadronic Contributions to the Photon Propagator
1. Introduction
2. A Theorem
3. Renormalization
4. An Alternative Hypothesis
Ten Years of the Universal (V-—A) Theory of Weak Interactions
Thermodynamics in the Special and the General Theory of Relativity
1. Introduction
2. Relativistic Heat Engines
3. Thermodynamics in General Relativity
Results and Programs in the Search for Fractionary Charges by the Magnetic Levitation Electrometer
1. Introduction
2. Possible Methods of Search for Quarks
3. The First Set of Measurements with the Magnetic Levitation Electrometer
4. Remarks on the Sensitivity In the First Set of Measurements
5. Moving Towards Bigger Grains
6. The Resonance Method
7. Final Remarks and a Few Comments on other Possible Applications of the Method
Remarks on Some Technical and Organizational Problems of Elementary-Particle Physics
Neutrino Experiments and the Question of Leptonic-Charge Conservation
1. Selection Rules
2. Leptonic Charge Violation?
3. Double Beta Decay and Similar Processes
4. Processes of the Type νe + p → e+ + n, etc.
5. Processes of the Type µ → e + γ, etc.
6. The Process µ- + Z → e+ +(Z-2)
7. Possibility of Oscillations ν ↔ ν, νµ ↔ νe in Vacuum
8. Note on Methods of Observing Neutrino Oscillations
9. Period and Length of Oscillations
10. Oscillations ν ↔ ν and Astronomy
The Role of Pure Science in European Civilization
1. The Rapid Advance of Science and Its Consequences; International Collaboration in Science
2. The Progress of High-Energy Physics
3. The Significance of Recent Advances
4. Needs of Pure Science and the Material Benefits Flowing From it
5. The Importance of Balanced Development of Science and Technology
6. Pure Science as an Indispensable Element in Our Culture
7. Conclusions
Universal Weak Coupling and Nonleptonic Interactions
1. Introduction
2. The ΔT = ½ Rule
3. The Universality of the Weak Coupling
4. The Leptonic Current
5. The Nonleptonic Interactions
Production of the η-Particle and the Extent of Our Present Understanding
Introduction
1. What We Know and What We do Not Know Yet. The η-Particle as an Example
2. The η Discovery as a Good Example of the Power of Prevision of the Present Theories
3. The Production of the η-Particle near Threshold
4. Production of the η in the Channel π- + p → η + η at High Energies, and the Regge Trajectory
5. The Reactione e+ + e- → Vector Meson → η(pion)+Y, as a Way to Measure the Mixing Angles and to Check SU3 and Quark Models
6. The Detection of the γ-rays and the Present Uncertainties on the η Decay Modes
7. Conclusions
A Simple Approach to the Adler-Weisberger Relation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155908