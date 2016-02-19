Oils and Gases from Coal reviews the state-of-the-art in oil and gases from coal in Europe and North America based on the work of the Symposium on the Gasification and Liquefaction of Coal. The said symposium is held under the auspices of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe at Katowice, Poland on April 23-27, 1979. Separating 23 papers as chapters, this book begins with the opening lecture on the efficiency of coal gasification and liquefaction processes. Other papers focus on the assessment of world resources of coal and prospects for the production of different types of coal; comparative end-use efficiency of the use of coal; theoretical bases of coal gasification; underground coal gasification; and use of coal products for non-energy purposes. The utilization or disposal of coal processing residues; development of processes of semi-coking and gasification of oil shales; further development of Fischer-Tropsch synthesis; application of fluidization in coal gasification; and evaluation of the trade-offs from regional coal development and environmental strategies are also explained.

Preface

Efficiency of Coal Gasification and Liquefaction Processes

Report of the Symposium

List of Papers

A. Assessment of world resources of coal and prospects for the production of different types of coal in relation to dwindling supplies of other fossil energy

B. Comparative end-use efficiency of the use of coal: substitute natural gas and other gases versus electric power production

C. Comparative end-use efficiency of the use of coal liquids versus other methods of using coal, e.g. in mining (processing), power generating complexes; in transport compared with electric vehicles; and for electricity generation

D. Theoretical bases of coal gasification

E. Recent achievements in conventional coal gasification processes

F. New gasification methods developed on a laboratory or large scale

G. Underground coal gasification

H. Progress in R and D of coal liquefaction

I. Prospects for chemical syntheses based on gas from coal

J. Use of coal products for non-energy purposes

K. Protection of the atmosphere

L. Protection of waters

M. The utilization or disposal of coal processing residues

Selected Contributions to the Discussion

Development of a new Lurgi Gasifier Type Ruhr 100

Development of Processes of Semi-Coking and Gasification of Oil Shales in the USSR

Further Development of Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis

Application of Fluidization in Coal Gasification

Economic Viability of Coal-Derived Aromatic Chemicals and Carbon Precursors

Co-operation among CMEA Member States in the Field of Coal Gasification and Liquefaction

Evaluation of the Trade-offs from Regional Coal Development and Environmental Strategies

Analysis, Conclusions and Prospects

Consolidated report on the symposium

