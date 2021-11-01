Oil Wealth and Federal Conflict in American Petrofederations
1st Edition
Oil wealth and Federal Conflict in American Petrofederations documents the critical relationship between oil rents and federal conflicts, illustrated with six representative cross-regional case studies. Each case study discusses encompasses qualitative, quantitative and comparative elements under a common structure. With each petrofederation ranging in conflict types and modalities, the work as a whole identifies key differences including oil rent decentralization (in terms of resource property, sector management and distribution of revenues); sectoral importance (considered at national and subnational levels); and federation redistribution policy (in terms of fiscal federal imbalance, fiscal equalization, and oil rent use for regional equity). Collectively, it generalizes a consistent theory of causality between oil rents and federal conflicts that take into account systemic variables. Its conclusions serve as a guide for researchers and policymakers seeking pathways to translate oil rents into development and stability.
- Reviews the intimate relationship between the oil sector and its governance in the political system
- Provides comparative analysis of the regulation, political institutions, rent decentralization, sectoral importance, and rents redistributive policy of the oil sector
- Generalizes approaches to the causality between oil rents and federal conflicts, including implications for policymakers
Early career researchers in political economy or other fields of social sciences touching energy research, particularly any sector closely correlating to oil sector governance or the energy transition. Policymakers, consultants, oil sector companies
1. Introduction to Oil Wealth and Federal Conflict in American Petrofederations
2. Literature Review of the American Petrofederations
3. Oil Wealth and Federal Conflict in Argentina
4. Oil Wealth and Federal Conflict in Brazil
5. Oil Wealth and Federal Conflict in Canada
6. Oil Wealth and Federal Conflict in Mexico
7. Oil Wealth and Federal Conflict in the United States
8. Oil Wealth and Federal Conflict in Venezuela
9. Comparative Analysis of Oil Wealth and Federal Conflict in American Petrofederations
10. Policymaking and research directions for American Petrofederations
- 218
- English
- © Elsevier 2021
- 1st November 2021
- Elsevier
- 9780128220726
Beni Trojbicz
Beni Trojbicz is an economist with a degree from the University of Sao Paulo, an MBA from INSEAD (France), a master and doctor in Public Administration and Government from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (EAESP-FGV). He is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the Public Sector Policy and Economics Center of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (CEPESP-FGV). It operates mainly in the areas of Political Economy and Public Policies, with a focus on the Oil sector.
Consultant and Adjunct Professor, Graduate Program in Public Policy, Federal University of ABC region, Brazil; Researcher, Center of Politics and Economics of the Public Sector of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (CEPESP-FGV)
