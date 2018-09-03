Oil Spill Studies
1st Edition
Healing the Ocean, Biomarking and the Law
Description
The containment of pollution by physical defenses is the first step in restoring the ocean to its natural state. The first two chapters of Oil Spill Studies: Healing the Ocean, Biomarking and the Law describes the feedback on seven experiments made on the East Atlantic Ocean. The first chapter concerns semi-open sites while the second focuses on open environment directly linked to the ocean. The third chapter examines pollution from a French harbor marina and its effects on the local biodiversity. The book provides a methodology to quantify biological contamination coming from heavy metal releases into the environment. Chapter four provides the state-of-the-art in the science of a mid-depth-living fish species affected by the treatment of oil pollution by chemical dispersion. In a similar way, the fifth chapter addresses new explored and exploited ocean with extreme environments such as the Arctic and deep sea. The sixth and final chapter provides a lawyer’s analysis on the subject.
Key Features
- Talks about the healing of the ocean through the containment of the population by physical defenses
- Describes the seven experiments conducted on the Atlantic Ocean
- Provides a methodology to quantify biological contamination
- Presents a species of fish affected by the treatment of oil pollution by chemical dispersion
- Address the oceans explored and exploited with extreme environments such as the Arctic and the deep seabed
Readership
Responders, decision makers, users of system material or product responding to marine pollution, researchers, municipalities, oil industry, marinas and ports, Coast-Guard, Policy makers, offshore industry, water industry, coastal infrastructures
Table of Contents
- Oil Spill Containment in Semi-open Areas:Experiments in French Atlantic and Alpine Waters
Frédéric MUTTIN and Rose CAMPBELL
2. Oil Spill Containment in Open Areas: Four Atlantic and Mediterranean Experiments
Frédéric MUTTIN and Rose CAMPBELL
3. Polymetallic Pollution in Sentinel Bivalves Across a Semi-open Area: La Rochelle Harbor, France
Marine BREITWIESER, Angélique FONTANAUD and Hélène THOMAS-GUYON
4. Oil Spill Dispersant Use:Toxicity on Marine Teleost Fish
Thomas MILINKOVITCH, Stéphane LE FLOCH and Hélène THOMAS-GUYON
5. Extreme Environments: The New Exploration/Production Oil Area Problem
Matthieu DUSSAUZE, Stéphane LE FLOCH and Florian LELCHAT
6. Law Review on Accidental Marine Pollution
Yann RABUTEAU and Frédéric MUTTIN
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 3rd September 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081029299
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785483103
About the Editor
Frederic Muttin
Frédéric Muttin received his Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics in 1989 from Nice-Sophia Antipolis University. He earned his HDR Habilitation in Industrial Mathematics at the University of Limoges, 2010. His research activity started in 1985 for La Rochelle sailing industry. Since 1993, he is a Professor at the Engineering School EIGSI La Rochelle Casablanca. Currently his research concerns numerical methods and statistical analyses applied to marine pollution and coastal environment. He studies accidental and chronic water pollutions and conducts full-scale experiments about interactions between flexible structure and floating fluid on the sea surface.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Researcher, Applied Mathematics, EIGSI La Rochelle Casablanca