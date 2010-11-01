Oil Spill Science and Technology
1st Edition
Description
The National Academy of Sciences estimate that 1.7 to 8.8 million tons of oil are released into world's water every year, of which more than 70% is directly related to human activities. The effects of these spills are all too apparent: dead wildlife, oil covered marshlands and contaminated water chief among them. This reference will provide scientists, engineers and practitioners with the latest methods use for identify and eliminating spills before they occur and develop the best available techniques, equipment and materials for dealing with oil spills in every environment. Topics covered include: spill dynamics and behaviour, spill treating agents, and cleanup techniques such as: in situ burning, mechanical containment or recovery, chemical and biological methods and physical methods are used to clean up shorelines. Also included are the fate and effects of oil spills and means to assess damage.
Key Features
- Covers spill dynamics and behaviour
- Definitive guide to spill treating agents
- Complete coverage of cleanup techniques
- Includes fate and effects of oil spills and means to assess damage
Readership
Petroluem Engineers; Environmental Engineers; Emergency Responders; Chemical Engineers; Civil Engineers; Marine Biologists; Marine Engineers
Table of Contents
- Introduction and the Oil Spill Problem
2. Risk Analysis and Prevention
3. Types of Oils and Their Properties
4. Oil Analysis and Remote Sensing
5. Behaviour of Oil in the Environment
6. Physical Spill Countermeasures on Water
7. Treating Agents
8. In situ Burning
9. Shoreline Countermeasures
10. Separation and Disposal
11. Spills on land
12. Assessment
13. Oil Biodegradation
14. Arctic Spills and Cleanup
15. Effects of Oil in the Environment
16. Contingency Planning and Command
17. Specific Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 1st November 2010
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856179447
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856179430
About the Editor
Mervin Fingas
Mervin Fingas has over 40 years of experience in oil and chemical spill research. Previously, he was Chief of the Emergencies Science Division of Environment Canada for 30 years. He has authored over 875 technical publications including books, manuals, and 500 peer-reviewed papers. He has won over 20 awards for research and papers from the United States Government, Canadian Government, and international conferences. Dr. Fingas has collaborated on studies with over 25 organizations around the world, coordinated studies for over 30 years through 6 internationally attended committees and developed co-operative projects with many international groups. Dr. Fingas has a PhD in Environmental Physics from McGill University, three Masters degrees in chemistry, business, and mathematics - all from the University of Ottawa, and a BA in Arts from Indiana.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist, Spill Science, Edmonton, Canada
