Oil Spill Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856179430, 9781856179447

Oil Spill Science and Technology

1st Edition

Editors: Mervin Fingas
Authors: Mervin Fingas
eBook ISBN: 9781856179447
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856179430
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2010
Page Count: 1192
Description

The National Academy of Sciences estimate that 1.7 to 8.8 million tons of oil are released into world's water every year, of which more than 70% is directly related to human activities. The effects of these spills are all too apparent: dead wildlife, oil covered marshlands and contaminated water chief among them. This reference will provide scientists, engineers and practitioners with the latest methods use for identify and eliminating spills before they occur and develop the best available techniques, equipment and materials for dealing with oil spills in every environment. Topics covered include: spill dynamics and behaviour, spill treating agents, and cleanup techniques such as: in situ burning, mechanical containment or recovery, chemical and biological methods and physical methods are used to clean up shorelines. Also included are the fate and effects of oil spills and means to assess damage.

Key Features

  • Covers spill dynamics and behaviour
  • Definitive guide to spill treating agents
  • Complete coverage of cleanup techniques
  • Includes fate and effects of oil spills and means to assess damage

Readership

Petroluem Engineers; Environmental Engineers; Emergency Responders; Chemical Engineers; Civil Engineers; Marine Biologists; Marine Engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction and the Oil Spill Problem
    2. Risk Analysis and Prevention
    3. Types of Oils and Their Properties
    4. Oil Analysis and Remote Sensing
    5. Behaviour of Oil in the Environment
    6. Physical Spill Countermeasures on Water
    7. Treating Agents
    8. In situ Burning
    9. Shoreline Countermeasures
    10. Separation and Disposal
    11. Spills on land
    12. Assessment
    13. Oil Biodegradation
    14. Arctic Spills and Cleanup
    15. Effects of Oil in the Environment
    16. Contingency Planning and Command
    17. Specific Case Studies

Details

No. of pages:
1192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781856179447
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856179430

About the Editor

Mervin Fingas

Mervin Fingas has over 40 years of experience in oil and chemical spill research. Previously, he was Chief of the Emergencies Science Division of Environment Canada for 30 years. He has authored over 875 technical publications including books, manuals, and 500 peer-reviewed papers. He has won over 20 awards for research and papers from the United States Government, Canadian Government, and international conferences. Dr. Fingas has collaborated on studies with over 25 organizations around the world, coordinated studies for over 30 years through 6 internationally attended committees and developed co-operative projects with many international groups. Dr. Fingas has a PhD in Environmental Physics from McGill University, three Masters degrees in chemistry, business, and mathematics - all from the University of Ottawa, and a BA in Arts from Indiana.

Affiliations and Expertise

Scientist, Spill Science, Edmonton, Canada

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

