Oil Spill Science and Technology
2nd Edition
Description
Oil Spill Science and Technology, Second Edition, delivers a multi-contributed view on the entire chain of oil-spill related topics from oil properties and behaviors, to remote sensing through the management side of contingency planning and communicating oil spill risk perceptions.
Completely new case studies are included with special attention to the Deepwater Horizon event, covering the impacts of wetlands and sand beaches, a mass balance approach, and the process for removing petroleum chemicals still trapped near Alabama beaches. Other new information on lingering oil left behind from the Exxon Valdez spill, the emergency system used in the Prestige incident, and coverage on the Heibei Spirit spill in Korea are also included.
This updated edition combines technology with case studies to identify the current state of knowledge surrounding oil spills that will encourage additional areas of research that are left to uncover in this critical sector of the oil and gas industry.
Key Features
- Updated with new chapters on risk analysis and communication, contingency planning, restoration, and case studies
- Supported with technological advances evolved from the Deepwater Horizon/BP oil tragedy and events in the Arctic/Antarctic
- Multi-contributed from various industry experts to provide an extensive background in technical equipment and worldwide procedures used today
Readership
Petroleum engineers; Environmental engineers and managers; Offshore engineers; HSE experts; Researchers in oil spill polution; Local environmental agencies; Graduate students in environmental studies
Table of Contents
1. Spills and Risk Perceptions
2. Quantification of Oil Spill Risk
3. Oil Physical Properties: Measurement and Correlation
4. Chemical Fingerprints of Crude Oils and Petroleum Products
5. Oil Spill Remote Sensing
6. Oil Spill Detection Using Spaceborne SAR imagery: A New Era of Sentinel-1
7. Laser Fluorosensors
8. Introduction to Oil Spill Modeling
9. Response in Fast Currents
10. In-situ Burning: An Update
11. Shoreline Countermeasures
12. Bioremediation of Oil Spills on Land
13. Sunken and Submerged Oil
14. Oil Pollution in Antarctica
15. DeepWater Horizon Well Blowout Mass Balance
16. Assessing the Increase in Background Oil Contamination Levels Along Alabama's Beaches Resulting from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill
17. Remote Sensing of Oil Slicks for the Deepwater Horizon Damage Assessment
18. The Hebei Spirit Oil Spill, 2007
19. Health Aspects of the Hebei Spirit Oil Spill
20. Effects of Oil in the Environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1078
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 16th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110966
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128094136
About the Author
Mervin Fingas
Mervin Fingas has over 40 years of experience in oil and chemical spill research. Previously, he was Chief of the Emergencies Science Division of Environment Canada for 30 years. He has authored over 875 technical publications including books, manuals, and 500 peer-reviewed papers. He has won over 20 awards for research and papers from the United States Government, Canadian Government, and international conferences. Dr. Fingas has collaborated on studies with over 25 organizations around the world, coordinated studies for over 30 years through 6 internationally attended committees and developed co-operative projects with many international groups. Dr. Fingas has a PhD in Environmental Physics from McGill University, three Masters degrees in chemistry, business, and mathematics - all from the University of Ottawa, and a BA in Arts from Indiana.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist, Spill Science, Edmonton, Canada