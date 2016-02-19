Oil Spill Response in the Marine Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080410005, 9781483287591

Oil Spill Response in the Marine Environment

1st Edition

Authors: J.W. Doerffer
eBook ISBN: 9781483287591
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 24th December 1992
Description

The rapid economic development of many countries since World War II has resulted in a considerable increase in the marine transport of raw materials, especially of crude oils, and in offshore activities. Inevitably, operational discharges from ships (ballast and bilge water), incidents such as collisions and groundings, and offshore exploration of oil and gas, lead to a significant amount of oil going into the sea. So far, understanding of marine environments, of oil and its behaviour when released onto the water surface, and of the methods and means of response to an oil spill, has been rather limited. This book introduces the reader to these problems and reflects the levels and trends of development in the field. The author has played an active role in combating marine pollution in the international arena since the 1970s and was awarded the International Maritime Prize for 1989 by the International Maritime Organisation.

Readership

For anyone interested in marine pollution response; especially for those training in marine spill combating.

Table of Contents

Chapter and section headings: Introduction. Types and Characteristics of Oil. Oil characteristics. Behaviour of oil in marine environments. Impact of oil on marine environment. Input of oil to the marine environment. Chemical Response Technology to an Oil Spill. Natural cleansing. Chemical barriers, oil sinking agents and sorbents. Dispersion. Burning of oil at sea. Mechanical Response Technology to an Oil Spill. Containment systems. Clean-up techniques on water. Oil recovery vessels. Oil Spill Combating on Shores. Impact of oil on shores. Shoreline clean-up. Oil pollution combating operations. Oil combating in ice. Disposal of oil and oily debris. Limitation of Spills and Contingency Planning. Limitation of spills. Aerial surveillance. Oil spill training. Contingency planning. International cooperation. Glossary of Technical Terms. Selected Bibliography, Further Reading List. List of Tables. Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287591

About the Author

J.W. Doerffer

Awarded the International Maritime Prize for 1989 by the International Maritime Organisation in London

Affiliations and Expertise

Ship Research Institute, Technical University of Gdansk, Poland

Reviews

@from:Martin Preston, Liverpool University @qu:A great deal of ground is covered in this book which crosses many disciplinary boundaries. A lot of the descriptions are quite technical though still useful to the non-specialist. Inevitably there is some uneveness of coverage between different subject areas, however it is to the author's credit that reader from many different backgrounds will find material of interest. I think that it will be of particular value to managers seeking guidance as to how to prepare for any future oil pollution incidents and it can and should be ready by anyone with an interest in the technical aspects of treating oil spilled in the sea. @source:Ocean News

