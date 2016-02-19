Oil Spill Response in the Marine Environment
1st Edition
Description
The rapid economic development of many countries since World War II has resulted in a considerable increase in the marine transport of raw materials, especially of crude oils, and in offshore activities. Inevitably, operational discharges from ships (ballast and bilge water), incidents such as collisions and groundings, and offshore exploration of oil and gas, lead to a significant amount of oil going into the sea. So far, understanding of marine environments, of oil and its behaviour when released onto the water surface, and of the methods and means of response to an oil spill, has been rather limited. This book introduces the reader to these problems and reflects the levels and trends of development in the field. The author has played an active role in combating marine pollution in the international arena since the 1970s and was awarded the International Maritime Prize for 1989 by the International Maritime Organisation.
Readership
For anyone interested in marine pollution response; especially for those training in marine spill combating.
Table of Contents
Details
- English
- © Pergamon 1992
- 24th December 1992
- Pergamon
- 9781483287591
About the Author
J.W. Doerffer
Awarded the International Maritime Prize for 1989 by the International Maritime Organisation in London
Affiliations and Expertise
Ship Research Institute, Technical University of Gdansk, Poland
Reviews
@from:Martin Preston, Liverpool University @qu:A great deal of ground is covered in this book which crosses many disciplinary boundaries. A lot of the descriptions are quite technical though still useful to the non-specialist. Inevitably there is some uneveness of coverage between different subject areas, however it is to the author's credit that reader from many different backgrounds will find material of interest. I think that it will be of particular value to managers seeking guidance as to how to prepare for any future oil pollution incidents and it can and should be ready by anyone with an interest in the technical aspects of treating oil spilled in the sea. @source:Ocean News