Oil Shale - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444414083, 9780080868592

Oil Shale, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: G.V. Chilingarian T.F. Yen
eBook ISBN: 9780080868592
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 291
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
131.00
111.35
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
291
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080868592

Reviews

@qu:...an important and comprehensive corpus of up-to-date information on the geology, chemistry and extractive technology of oil shale, which will be of interest to geologists, chemical engineers, government officials and other assorted doom-watchers. @source: Nature

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G.V. Chilingarian Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA

T.F. Yen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.