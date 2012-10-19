Oil Sand Production Processes
1st Edition
Description
The combination of global warming and peak oil has made finding alternative sources of energy more important than ever. Written in an easy-to-read format, Oil Sands Production Processes provide the reader with an understandable overview of the chemistry, engineering, and technology of oil sands. The various chapters have been written to include the latest developments in the oil sands industry, including evolving and new processes as well as the various environmental regulations.
Key Features
- Overview of the chemistry, engineering, and technology of oil sands
- Updates on the evolving processes and new processes
- Evolving and new environmental regulations regarding oil sands production processes
Readership
Operations engineers, Production engineers, Geologists and Research and development engineers
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Figures
List of Tables
Chapter 1. Definitions
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Definitions
1.3 Recovery of Petroleum, Heavy Oil, and Oil Sand Bitumen
1.4 Rationalization of the Definitions
References
Chapter 2. Occurrence and Properties
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Occurrence and Reserves
2.3 Mineralogy and Properties of Oil Sand
2.4 Properties of Oil Sand Bitumen
References
Chapter 3. Oil Sand Mining
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Oil Sand Mining
3.3 Bitumen Separation
3.4 Other Processes
References
Chapter 4. Nonthermal Methods of Recovery
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Primary and Secondary Recovery Methods
4.3 Enhanced Oil Recovery
References
Chapter 5. Thermal Methods of Recovery
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Nonmining Methods
References
Chapter 6. Upgrading During Recovery
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Refinery Upgrading
6.3 In Situ Upgrading
6.4 Field Upgrading
References
Chapter 7. Environmental Impact
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Surface Disturbance
7.3 Water
7.4 Greenhouse Gases
7.5 The Future
References
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 19th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124045521
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124045729
About the Author
James Speight
Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy
Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.