Oil Sand Production Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124045729, 9780124045521

Oil Sand Production Processes

1st Edition

Authors: James Speight
eBook ISBN: 9780124045521
Paperback ISBN: 9780124045729
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 19th October 2012
Page Count: 188
Description

The combination of global warming and peak oil has made finding alternative sources of energy more important than ever. Written in an easy-to-read format, Oil Sands Production Processes provide the reader with an understandable overview of the chemistry, engineering, and technology of oil sands. The various chapters have been written to include the latest developments in the oil sands industry, including evolving and new processes as well as the various environmental regulations.

Key Features

  • Overview of the chemistry, engineering, and technology of oil sands

  • Updates on the evolving processes and new processes

  • Evolving and new environmental regulations regarding oil sands production processes

Readership

Operations engineers, Production engineers, Geologists and Research and development engineers

Table of Contents

Preface

List of Figures

List of Tables

Chapter 1. Definitions

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Recovery of Petroleum, Heavy Oil, and Oil Sand Bitumen

1.4 Rationalization of the Definitions

References

Chapter 2. Occurrence and Properties

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Occurrence and Reserves

2.3 Mineralogy and Properties of Oil Sand

2.4 Properties of Oil Sand Bitumen

References

Chapter 3. Oil Sand Mining

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Oil Sand Mining

3.3 Bitumen Separation

3.4 Other Processes

References

Chapter 4. Nonthermal Methods of Recovery

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Primary and Secondary Recovery Methods

4.3 Enhanced Oil Recovery

References

Chapter 5. Thermal Methods of Recovery

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nonmining Methods

References

Chapter 6. Upgrading During Recovery

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Refinery Upgrading

6.3 In Situ Upgrading

6.4 Field Upgrading

References

Chapter 7. Environmental Impact

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surface Disturbance

7.3 Water

7.4 Greenhouse Gases

7.5 The Future

References

Glossary

No. of pages:
188
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780124045521
Paperback ISBN:
9780124045729

About the Author

James Speight

James Speight

Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy

Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.

James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.

