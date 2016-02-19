Oil in Freshwater: Chemistry, Biology, Countermeasure Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Symposium of Oil Pollution in Freshwater, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Description
Oil In Freshwater: Chemistry, Biology, Countermeasure Technology presents the proceedings of the Symposium of Oil Pollution held in Freshwater, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada represents a collection of scientific knowledge on state-of-the-art monitoring and cleanup of oil pollution in fresh waters. The book covers the major subject areas of the physical and chemical fates of oil and petroleum in freshwater environments; biological and ecological effects, biodegradability and microbiological considerations, fate in runoff and wastewater treatment, and aquifer contamination. The book discusses the solubilities of substances from tar sands and heavy oils; the physical and chemical behavior of oils; and the carcinogenic and toxic effects of oil and oil products, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons on freshwater communities and ecosystems. The text also describes microbial biodegradability; oil related pollutants in road and urban runoff and during municipal and industrial wastewater treatment; and cleanup and disposal technologies. Oil pollution of aquifers has been thoroughly covered.
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Chapter I - Chemistry and Fate of Hydrocarbons in Freshwater Environments
Water Soluble Substances from Heavy Oils and Tar Sands Bitumens - an Overview
Chemical and Physical Behaviour of Hydrocarbons in Freshwater
Model Studies of the Effect of Temperature on Spreading Rate of a Crude Oil on Water
Compositional Changes of Two Crude Oils Exposed to Weathering Processes in Freshwater Lakes and in Laboratory Aquatic Microcosms
Characterization of Water Soluble Components of a Waste Water Oil Sample From an Oil Sands Bitumen Upgrading Plant
Environmentally Relevant Characteristics of Oil-in-Water Emulsions
On the Formation of Water-in-Oil Emulsions
Water Solubility Behavior of Hydrocarbon Mixtures - Implications for Petroleum Dissolution
Chapter II - Oil in Runoff and Groundwater
Chronic Hydrocarbon Discharges into Aquatic Environments: I. Municipal Treatment Facilities
Chronic Hydrocarbon Discharges into Aquatic Environments: II. Urban Runoff and Combined Sewer Overflows
Analysis of Oil and Grease Components to Assess the Quality of Urban Runoff
Chronic Contamination of Lakes by Petroleum Hydrocarbons: the Sedimentary Record
Immiscible Transport of Hydrocarbons Infiltrating in Unconfined Aquifers
Induced Soil Venting for Recovery/Restoration of Gasoline Hydrocarbons in the Vadose Zone
Mobility of Dissolved Petrtoleum-Derived Hydrocarbons in Sand Aquifers
Chapter III - Biodegradation
Biodegradation of Hydrocarbons in Freshwater
The Fate of Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Soil
Effect of Oil Dispersants on Microbially-Mediated Processes in Freshwater Systems
Chapter IV - Effects of Oil and Chemical Dispersants to Freshwater Organisms and Communities
Toxicity and Sublethal Effects of Petroleum Hydrocarbons in Freshwater Biota
Photoinduced Toxicity of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons to Aquatic Organisms
Genotoxic and Carcinogenic Activity of Oil Refinery Effluent
Acute Toxicity Bioassays with Petroleum Products: Influence of Exposure Condition
A Review of Oil and Biological Community Responses in Northern Rivers
Assessment of Damage to Aquatic Communities Resulting from a Refined Oil Products Spill
Natural Detoxification and Colonization of Oil Sands Tailings Water in Experimental Pits
Colonization of Experimentally Oiled Substrates by Periphyton and Benthic Macroinvertebrates in Two Arctic Streams
Effects of Oil and Oil Spill Chemicals on Shoreline Plants of Northern Freshwater Ecosystems
Chapter V - Technology: Countermeasures, Treatment and Disposal
Technology for Removal of Hydrocarbons from Surface and Groundwater Sources
Principles for the Separation of Oil Drops from Water in Gravity Type Separators
A Note on Petroleum Refinery Wastewater Trace Contaminants Before and After Biological Treatment
Laboratory Experiments on Oil Spill Protection of a Water Intake
Absorptive Removal of Gasoline from Household Groundwater Supplies
Oil and Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbon Contamination of Road Runoff - a Comparison of Treatment Procedures
The Influence of Underground Openings on Gasoline Spill Migration and Recovery in Downtown Edmonton: a Case History
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148793