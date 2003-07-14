Oil Field Chemicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750677035, 9780080497570

Oil Field Chemicals

1st Edition

Authors: Johannes Fink
eBook ISBN: 9780080497570
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750677035
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 14th July 2003
Page Count: 495
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
120.00
102.00
116.00
98.60
90.95
77.31
73.00
62.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Oil field chemicals are gaining increasing importance, as the resources of crude oil are decreasing. An increasing demand of more sophisticated methods in the exploitation of the natural resources emerges for this reason. This book reviews the progress in the area of oil field chemicals and additives of the last decade from a rather chemical view. The material presented is a compilation from the literature by screening critically approximately 20,000 references. The text is ordered according to applications, just in the way how the jobs are emerging in practice. It starts with drilling, goes to productions and ends with oil spill. Several chemicals are used in multiple disciplines, and to those separate chapters are devoted. Two index registers are available, an index of chemical substances and a general index.

Key Features

  • Gives an introduction to the chemically orientated petroleum engineer.

  • Provides the petroleum engineer involved with research and development with a quick reference tool.

  • Covers interdisciplinary matter, i.e. connects petroleum recovery and handling with chemical aspects.

Readership

Drilling Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, Chemical and Mechanical Engineers in the Petroleum Industry

Table of Contents

Preface (acknowledgements included)

  1. Drilling Muds
  2. Fluid Loss Additives
  3. Clay Stabilization
  4. Bit Lubricants
  5. Bacteria Control
  6. Corrosion Inhibitors
  7. Scale Inhibitors
  8. Gelling Agents
  9. Filter-Cake Removal
  10. Cement Additives
  11. Transport
  12. Drag Reducers
  13. Gas Hydrate Control
  14. Anti-Freeze Agents
  15. Odorization
  16. Enhanced Oil Recovery
  17. Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids
  18. Water Shutoff
  19. Oil Spill-treating Agents
  20. Dispersants
  21. Defoamers
  22. Demulsifiers
  23. Bibliography
  24. Index

Details

No. of pages:
495
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080497570
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750677035

About the Author

Johannes Fink

Johannes Fink is a Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Vienna, Austria. Dr. Fink teaches macromolecular chemistry. His career spans for more than thirty years in the field of polymers, including characterization, flame retardancy and pyrolysis of polymers. Johannes has published multiple books and articles, including Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, 2nd Edition, Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids and Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology, all published by Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Polymer Chemistry, Montanuniversität Leoben, Vienna, Austria

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.