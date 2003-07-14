Oil Field Chemicals
1st Edition
Description
Oil field chemicals are gaining increasing importance, as the resources of crude oil are decreasing. An increasing demand of more sophisticated methods in the exploitation of the natural resources emerges for this reason. This book reviews the progress in the area of oil field chemicals and additives of the last decade from a rather chemical view. The material presented is a compilation from the literature by screening critically approximately 20,000 references. The text is ordered according to applications, just in the way how the jobs are emerging in practice. It starts with drilling, goes to productions and ends with oil spill. Several chemicals are used in multiple disciplines, and to those separate chapters are devoted. Two index registers are available, an index of chemical substances and a general index.
Key Features
Gives an introduction to the chemically orientated petroleum engineer.
Provides the petroleum engineer involved with research and development with a quick reference tool.
Covers interdisciplinary matter, i.e. connects petroleum recovery and handling with chemical aspects.
Readership
Drilling Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, Chemical and Mechanical Engineers in the Petroleum Industry
Table of Contents
Preface (acknowledgements included)
- Drilling Muds
- Fluid Loss Additives
- Clay Stabilization
- Bit Lubricants
- Bacteria Control
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Scale Inhibitors
- Gelling Agents
- Filter-Cake Removal
- Cement Additives
- Transport
- Drag Reducers
- Gas Hydrate Control
- Anti-Freeze Agents
- Odorization
- Enhanced Oil Recovery
- Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids
- Water Shutoff
- Oil Spill-treating Agents
- Dispersants
- Defoamers
- Demulsifiers
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 495
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 14th July 2003
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497570
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750677035
About the Author
Johannes Fink
Johannes Fink is a Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Vienna, Austria. Dr. Fink teaches macromolecular chemistry. His career spans for more than thirty years in the field of polymers, including characterization, flame retardancy and pyrolysis of polymers. Johannes has published multiple books and articles, including Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, 2nd Edition, Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids and Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology, all published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Polymer Chemistry, Montanuniversität Leoben, Vienna, Austria