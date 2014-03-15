Oil and Gas Corrosion Prevention
1st Edition
From Surface Facilities to Refineries
Description
According to NACE (National Association of Corrosion Engineers), the total annual cost of corrosion in petroleum refining takes up $3.7 billion in the US alone. Corrosion control is always a challenge for the downstream industry, but as the quality of feedstock is declining due to refineries accepting more of the heavy and shale gas and oil resources that are more readily available today, refinery managers, petroleum and natural gas engineers are unprepared for the new set of corrosion problems that are showing up in their equipment and processing units. Oil and Gas Corrosion Prevention: From Surface Facilities to Refineries quickly gets the engineer and manager up to speed on the latest types of corrosion common for these lower grade crude oils and gases as well as the best prevention methods for all of the major sections of the refinery, especially desalting and sulfur recovery units, which are the most common problem areas for unconventional feedstocks. Also covering the unique midstream sections, or point of entry to the refinery, as well as the major critical refinery equipment, Oil and Gas Corrosion Prevention: From Surface Facilities to Refineries offers the perfect quick cross-reference for the oil and gas community.
Key Features
- Gets engineers and managers up to speed on the latest types of corrosion common for lower grade crude oils and gases
- Provides the best prevention methods for all of the major sections of the refinery, especially desalting and sulfur recovery units
- Covers additional topics such as unique midstream sections, or point of entry to the refinery, as well as major critical refinery equipment
Readership
Corrosion Engineers, Refinery Managers, Petroleum Engineers, Production Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Pipeline Operators, Environmental Engineers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Corrosion
- 1.1 Abstract
- 1.2 Content
- Chapter e1. Corrosion
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Corrosion Chemistry
- 1.3 Types of Corrosion
- 1.4 Effect of Temperature
- References
- Chapter 2. Materials of Construction for Refinery Units
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Metals and Alloys
- 2.3 Selection of Materials
- 2.4 Pipes and Pipelines
- References
- Chapter 3. Corrosion in Refinery Units
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Storage Tanks
- 3.3 Desalting
- 3.4 Distillation
- 3.5 Naphthenic Acid Corrosion
- 3.6 Coking
- 3.7 Catalytic Cracking
- 3.8 Hydroprocesses
- 3.9 Product Improvement Processes
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 4. Corrosion in Gas Processing Plants
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Gas Streams
- 4.3 Corrosion Chemistry
- 4.4 Gas Cleaning
- References
- FURTHER READING
- Chapter 5. Corrosion in Other Systems
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Heat Exchangers
- 5.3 Pipelines
- 5.4 Offshore Corrosion
- References
- Chapter 6. Corrosion Monitoring and Control
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Corrosion Monitoring
- 6.3 Corrosion Control and Inhibition
- 6.4 Corrosion Control in Refineries
- 6.5 Corrosion Control in Gas Processing Plants
- 6.6 Corrosion Control in Pipelines
- 6.7 Corrosion Control in Offshore Structures
- 6.8 Corrosion Management
- References
- Glossary
- eGlossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 15th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004159
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128003466
About the Author
James Speight
Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy
Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.